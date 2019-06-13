Tottenham 2019/20 Premier League Fixtures: When Spurs Play Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool & More

Tottenham Hotspur will face both Manchester City and Arsenal away from home in the first month of the 2019/20 Premier League season after fixtures for the new campaign were announced.





Spurs, who open the season at home to newly promoted Aston Villa on Saturday 10 August, will face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium a week later, before then heading to the Emirates Stadium for the north London derby in only their fourth game.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Harry Kane and co. will face Liverpool at Anfield in the last game of October, while a midweek trip to face Manchester United at Old Trafford is scheduled for 3 December.

Arsenal will visit the new White Hart Lane for the first time at the end of April, with games against Newcastle, Leicester and Crystal Palace rounding off the league season in May.

Tottenham Hotspur 2019/20 Premier League Fixture List:





Saturday 10 August - Aston Villa (H)

Saturday 17 August - Manchester City (A)

Saturday 24 August - Newcastle United (H)

Saturday 31 August - Arsenal (A)

Saturday 14 September - Crystal Palace (H)

Saturday 21 September - Leicester City (A)

Saturday 28 September - Southampton (H)

Saturday 5 October - Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

Saturday 19 October - Watford (H)

Saturday 26 October - Liverpool (A)

Saturday 2 November - Everton (A)

Saturday 9 November - Sheffield United (H)

Saturday 23 November - West Ham United (A)

Saturday 30 November - Bournemouth (H)

Tuesday 3 December - Manchester United (A)

Saturday 7 December - Burnley (H)

Saturday 14 December - Wolverhampton (A)

Saturday 21 December - Chelsea (H)

Thursday 26 December - Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

Saturday 28 December - Norwich City (A)

Wednesday 1 January - Southampton (A)

Saturday 11 January - Liverpool (H)

Saturday 18 January - Watford (A)

Wednesday 22 January - Norwich City (H)

Saturday 1 February - Manchester City (H)

Saturday 8 February - Aston Villa (A)

Saturday 22 February - Chelsea (A)

Saturday 29 February - Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

Saturday 7 March - Burnley (A)

Saturday 14 March - Manchester United (H)

Saturday 21 March - West Ham United (H)

Saturday 4 April - Sheffield United (A)

Saturday 11 April - Everton (H)

Saturday 18 April - Bournemouth (A)

Saturday 25 April - Arsenal (H)

Saturday 2 May - Newcastle United (A)

Saturday 9 May - Leicester City (H)

Sunday 17 May - Crystal Palace (A)

Dates are subject to change due to yet to be confirmed TV broadcast scheduling.