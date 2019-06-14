AC Milan Confirm Appointments of Paolo Maldini and Zvonomir Boban in Directorial Roles

AC Milan have announced the appointment of Paolo Maldini as the club's new technical director, while Zvonimir Boban joins as the club's new chief football officer.

It comes amid a period of transition at the club as they attempt to return to the height of Italian football, and Maldini - a club legend after a trophy-laden 24 year playing career with the Rossoneri - takes over from his previous role as sporting strategy and development officer.

Speaking about Maldini, Ivan Gazidis told the club website: "Paolo embodies that quality and those values that are the building blocks of our Club. I am happy to have him at the helm of our sporting area.

"With him, we will be able to build a modern club, formed by professionals of the highest quality. It will be a journey we will pursue together to achieve a challenging and compelling project, one which will require great energy and dedication. I am confident Paolo will be able to project his experience, his vision and his leadership.

"Paolo is an integral part of AC Milan and knows the way to success. He will be an important point of reference for everyone."

On the appointment of Boban, who won it all with the club as a player between 1991-2001 he added: "I am very excited to welcome Zvone back to his home, to our Milan team.

"Because of his characteristics, his experience and his skills, I am sure he will make a decisive contribution. to the growth of our sports area and will guarantee a decisive added value in our club's relations with the major football institutions.





"With Paolo Maldini I have two managers of unquestioned quality and competence at my side, able to transfer our vision and make choices more adequate to build an increasingly competitive and successful Milan ".