Andre Gomes 'On the Verge' of Permanent Move to Everton as Barça Midfielder Chooses Toffees

Barcelona midfielder André Gomes is close to finalising a deal to sign for Everton on a permanent basis.

The 25-year-old joined the Toffees on a season-long loan in August 2018 and had a strong campaign at Goodison Park.

Gomes became an integral part of Marco Silva's side, making 27 Premier League appearances and putting in a series of impressive displays from midfield, after a disappointing stint at Barcelona.

His good form attracted interest in him from others clubs, including West Ham who made a bid which was rejected by Gomes.





According to Barcelona-based newspaper SPORT, the Portugal international is now 'on the verge' of finalising a permanent move to Everton.

The report states that the deal has progressed in recent days after Gomes' representatives flew out to Barcelona to sort out the finer details of the transfer.

🔵 We could not achieve what we wanted, but very proud the way we finished the season. Once again, thank you Evertonians for your amazing support 💙#COYB #GoToffees pic.twitter.com/JZFX2usHjb — André Gomes (@aftgomes) May 12, 2019

Barcelona have set a €30m asking price which Everton are attempting to bring down but the deal is still expected to take place.





Gomes was part of the Portugal squad that won Euro 2016 and after the tournament he joined La Liga giants Barcelona from Valencia. He struggled to make an impact in his first season at Camp Nou and was voted as the worst signing of the season by the readers of Spanish publication Marca.

He barely featured in his second campaign, starting just seven games in all competitions after falling out of favour under Ernesto Valverde.

His lack of game time for his club ultimately cost him a place in Portugal's 2018 World Cup squad.

The 25-year-old has made 78 appearances for Barcelona, scoring three goals. He was won one La Liga title, the Copa del Rey twice and the Spanish Super Cup once during his time with La Blaugrana.