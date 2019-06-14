Arsenal Handed Hope in Pursuit of Samuel Umtiti With Barcelona 'Open' to Loan Deal

Barcelona are reported to have 'no place' in the team for defender Samuel Umtiti next season, as the club open the door to an initial loan deal for the Frenchman.

The 25-year-old is seen as one of the world's best centre-backs when fit, but to the frustration of his club, he was forced to spend much of last season on the sidelines with a knee injury, allowing Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet to become the undisputed first choice duo.

A disappointing season, however, means they are keen to once again improve on their options at the back. According to Goal, Matthijs de Ligt remains their first choice, despite reports coming to light on Friday morning that the Ajax captain is bound for Paris Saint-Germain.

In a bid to balance the books and partially fund a huge bid for the 19-year-old, the report claims Barça are looking to sell some first team players. It cites Umtiti as one of the players they are keen to move on, with his unreliable fitness issues meaning they are keen to cut ties three years on from his £18m move from Lyon.

In what will come of interest to Arsenal, who have previously been priced out of a move for Umtiti due to their limited budget, the report adds that the La Liga champions would even be open to an initial loan deal with an option to buy.

They want him out the door by June 30th, in order to balance the books and comply with FFP regulations for the financial year which ends on that date, so it seems any move would have to happen sooner rather than later.

While Umtiti is keen to stay at Barcelona, Goal say that the club will convince him to move on should the right proposal come in, so it seems as if Arsenal have more hope than ever of landing what would be a coup defensive signing this summer.