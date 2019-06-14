Barcelona Remain Confident Over Matthijs de Ligt Signing Despite PSG's Interest

By 90Min
June 14, 2019

Barcelona remain confident of completing the signing of Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt this summer.

The 19-year-old is the most sought after young commodity in world football, after a captivating season in Amsterdam saw De Ligt lead his side to the Champions League semi-finals, as well as sealing a domestic double in the Netherlands.

OLAF KRAAK/GettyImages

Ajax's style and swagger has earned plaudits from all around, but it's De Ligt who has always been the centre of attention in the Dutch capital - courting interest from the likes of Manchester United, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, and more importantly Barcelona.

The Catalan giants are keen to bring him to Camp Nou this summer alongside teammate Frenkie de Jong, who has already signed on the dotted line in a deal worth €86m, and are confident, 90min understands, that he wants to move to Spain, rather than opting for the riches of Paris.

They do not feel under pressure to offer De Ligt further financial incentives and will wait for the young Dutchman to make his decision, rather than trying to match any improved offer that PSG may have made him.

Super agent Mino Raiola, who represents De Ligt, has already panned suggestions that he's been in the French capital finalising a move to Ligue 1, while De Ligt himself has remained tight lipped in recent weeks - refusing to answer any questions put to him over his future.

View this post on Instagram

Team ❌❌❌

A post shared by Matthijs de Ligt (@mdeligt_) on

There is also interest in De Ligt from Manchester United, but they are focusing their attentions on Leicester and England defender Harry Maguire instead, who is keen to test himself at a higher level.

The Red Devils are also interested in Napoli's Kalidou Kouilbaly, which may be an indicator that United have no serious interest in pursuing a deal for De Ligt.

