Chelsea Kit Leak: Images Emerge Online of Incredible New 3rd Strip for 2019/20 Season

By 90Min
June 14, 2019

Photos have emerged online of Chelsea's proposed third kit for the 2019/20 season - a smart black effort from Nike which has already received an overwhelmingly positive response.

To put it as kindly as possible, Chelsea's 2018/19 third kit was...divisive. The light blue design, matched with garish orange socks, was complemented by a strange graphic print that left plenty of supporters wondering what exactly Nike were trying to accomplish.

This time around Nike have gone back to basics. As revealed by reliable kit news source Footy Headlines, the 2019/20 effort is predominantly black with orange and white trim on the collar and sleeves. The logos are white, including a recoloured Chelsea club crest on the right chest.

Interestingly, the template of the kit matches designs produced by Nike in the early 90s, with one of the most striking features being the design of the company's logo, which comes with the Nike writing in addition to the trademark Swoosh.

'Chelsea F.C.' is also printed on the inside of the collar to complete the shirt and the full kit is expected to be complemented with black shorts and orange socks.

The report from Footy Headlines reveals that Chelsea supporters will have quite a while before they are able to get their hands on the kit, as it is expected to be officially launched in September.

In the meantime, supporters can get their hands on the home kit, which was released at the start of May and was debuted in the final game of the season at Stamford Bridge against Watford.

