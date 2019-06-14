Kyle Walker Close to Agreeing New Man City Deal After Impressive End to Last Season

By 90Min
June 14, 2019

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker is closing in on a new contract at the club, despite rumours that the club are chasing Juventus right-back Joao Cancelo.

The 27-year-old secured another Premier League title under Pep Guardiola last season, putting in a string of impressive performances towards the end of the campaign as rivals Liverpool were seen off by a solitary point.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

According to the Daily Mirror, City will offer Walker a 'substantial increase' on his current salary of £100,000 a week, even though his deal still has three years to run.

The 27-year-old came under scrutiny from Guardiola midway through last season, after two errors contributed to the Citizens' surprise defeat against Crystal Palace last December.

As a result, Walker lost his place in the first team to Danilo for a number of weeks, before reclaiming a starting role towards the back end of the season.

Despite this, speculation has been rife in recent weeks regarding a potential move for Juventus full-back Joao Cancelo. A €60m switch to the Etihad Stadium has been mooted for the Portuguese full-back, with Danilo in line for a summer exit.

Inter are thought to be keen on a move for the Brazilian, who started just 15 games for City in all competitions last season. The club's hierarchy are keen to bring in a replacement for him, however, before they consider doing a deal with the Nerazzurri.

Tullio M. Puglia/GettyImages

News of a new deal for Walker will offer some comfort for the former Tottenham star, as he attempts to reclaim a regular starting spot in Gareth Southgate's England side.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's emergence this season has confined Walker to the Three Lions' bench in recent games, with Walker's lack of starting appearances midway through last season perhaps a contributing factor in Southgate's decision.

