Romelu Lukaku 'Agrees Personal Terms' With Inter as Manchester United Exit Looms

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has agreed personal terms with Inter, according to reports in Italy.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford in recent months, with Antonio Conte's Nerazzurri touted as his most likely destination.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Lukaku was a target for Conte when the Italian was Chelsea manager, but a move failed to come to fruition - and instead, the Italian is looking to tie up a deal to bring Lukaku to San Siro.

According to a report by Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, Lukaku has already agreed personal terms with Inter that could earn him £6.6m in bonuses until 2024. Negotiations between Manchester United and Inter are ongoing with the Premier League side wanting at least £62m for the Belgium international.





Lukaku has previously spoken of his admiration for Serie A and Conte, saying, as quoted by Sport Mediaset: "I was always a big fan of the Italian league.

Thank you to the fans for showing love! I appreciate it 💯 pic.twitter.com/Nq9zBiKbDZ — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) June 12, 2019

"I have two leagues, which I've always dreamed about - the English league and Serie A.

"Serie A is my [other] favourite league - I love Italy. With the transfer of [Cristiano] Ronaldo, I think the Italian league is now coming back. Antonio Conte going to Inter is really good because he is, [for] me, the best manager in the world.

"He [Conte] knows what I think about him. I'm not somebody who likes to talk about my personal relationship with managers but, you know, I'm a player of Manchester United and I have to respect my club."

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Lukaku was part of a United side that had a desperately poor season, with the club finishing outside of the Champions League places and failing to win a trophy.

He scored just 15 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions and United may be interested in cashing in on Lukaku to aid reinvestment elsewhere.