Romelu Lukaku 'Agrees Personal Terms' With Inter as Manchester United Exit Looms

By 90Min
June 14, 2019

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has agreed personal terms with Inter, according to reports in Italy.

The 26-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford in recent months, with Antonio Conte's Nerazzurri touted as his most likely destination.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Lukaku was a target for Conte when the Italian was Chelsea manager, but a move failed to come to fruition - and instead, the Italian is looking to tie up a deal to bring Lukaku to San Siro.

According to a report by Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, Lukaku has already agreed personal terms with Inter that could earn him £6.6m in bonuses until 2024. Negotiations between Manchester United and Inter are ongoing with the Premier League side wanting at least £62m for the Belgium international.


Lukaku has previously spoken of his admiration for Serie A and Conte, saying, as quoted by Sport Mediaset: "I was always a big fan of the Italian league.

"I have two leagues, which I've always dreamed about - the English league and Serie A.

"Serie A is my [other] favourite league - I love Italy. With the transfer of [Cristiano] Ronaldo, I think the Italian league is now coming back. Antonio Conte going to Inter is really good because he is, [for] me, the best manager in the world.

"He [Conte] knows what I think about him. I'm not somebody who likes to talk about my personal relationship with managers but, you know, I'm a player of Manchester United and I have to respect my club."

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

Lukaku was part of a United side that had a desperately poor season, with the club finishing outside of the Champions League places and failing to win a trophy.

He scored just 15 goals in 45 appearances in all competitions and United may be interested in cashing in on Lukaku to aid reinvestment elsewhere.

