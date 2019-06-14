Thomas Meunier Announces Decision on Future Amid Arsenal & Man Utd Speculation

By 90Min
June 14, 2019

Paris Saint-Germain defender Thomas Meunier has revealed that he wants to remain at the club next season amid speculation linking him with a move to Arsenal.

The 27-year-old's contract expires in a year and isn't likely to be extended by his club.

However, the Belgium international has now expressed his desire to remain at the Parc de Princes next season despite reported interest from Arsenal and Manchester United, among other clubs.

"I will repeat myself again. My ambition is to stay in Paris," he told Belgian radio station RTBF (as quoted by The Daily Express).

"If they want me that will be even better - we will be hand in hand.

"If they do not want me, then we will find a solution."

Meunier played under current Arsenal manager Unai Emery when the 47-year-old was at the helm at PSG and the Spaniard is reportedly keen on bringing the defender to north London.

Arsenal are currently lacking depth at right-back as Stephan Lichtsteiner was released after one season at the club, leaving Hector Bellerin, who is currently recovering from a ruptured cruciate and Ainsley Maitland-Niles (who is conventionally a midfielder) as the only senior options in this position.

The Belgium international signed for PSG from Club Brugge in 2016 and quickly established himself into the first-team.

He has appeared in at least 20 league games in each of his three seasons at the club and has been part of a PSG side who have dominated domestically in recent years.

Meunier's impressive form for PSG has meant that he has become Belgium's first-choice right wing-back under Roberto Martinez.

He helped guide Belgium to the best-ever World Cup finish in 2018, making five appearances as the Red Devils finished in third place.

Meunier has made 99 appearances for PSG, scoring 12 goals.

