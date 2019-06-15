Antonio Conte 'Gives Approval' for €40m Ante Rebic Move as Inter Start Summer Makeover Plans

June 15, 2019

New Inter manager Antonio Conte has given his approval for a €40m move for Croatia forward Ante Rebic, as the Italians look at options to form a new-look attack this summer. 

With the future of star striker Mauro Icardi in doubt, as well as the ageing Ivan Perišić, Conte is looking to bring in new options who can fill the goalscoring void that will be left if one or both departs this summer.

The 25-year-old Rebic had a productive campaign for Eintracht Frankfurt last season making 16 goal contributions, and has shone alongside Sebastian Haller and new Real Madrid signing Luka Jović.

La Stampa (via Calciomercato) report that Conte is a massive fan of Rebić and that he has given his 'approval' for a €40m bid to be submitted.

Out of favour Man Utd striker Romelu Lukaku is also said to be close to joining Conte at San Siro, while Inter also have their eyes on Roma striker Edin Džeko in case they miss out on the Belgian target man.

The versatile Rebic - who shone at last summer's World Cup - is able to play any position across the attack and at 25, he may well be seen as a long-term replacement for countrymen Perisic.

