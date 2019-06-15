Barcelona Loan Players: How They Got on Away From Camp Nou During the 2018/19 Season

Following a dominant showing in La Liga this season, Barcelona look like they will be even stronger next campaign with the arrival of Frenkie de Jong - as well as potentially Matthijs de Ligt and Antoine Griezmann.

But before they admire the new, it could be time for Barça to take stock of what they already have - including players they may have forgotten they have.

Four potential first team contributors headed out on loan last season, so have they played their way back into Ernesto Valverde's plans? Let's see how they got on.

Denis Suárez

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

Arsenal fans had hoped that Denis Suarez would add some sparkle to their midfield, though his time in north London was ravaged by injury.

After making only four appearances for the Gunners, he picked up a groin injury against BATE Borisov in the Europa League - and never returned.

The 25-year-old has since admitted that it was a "year to forget" after a string of other injury problems, claiming he was operating at less than half capacity for much of his time in England.

"I don’t think I was even at 50%. After 15 days of being at Arsenal I wasn’t right. From the 16th I wasn’t even at 50%," Suarez said.

His loan move to the Emirates came with an option to buy, but that won't be taken up - and a return to Camp Nou ahead of a permanent move away seems likely.

Rating: 1/10

Arda Turan

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

Arda Turan moved to Barcelona from Atletico Madrid for €34m in 2015, though his time at Camp Nou has not been particularly memorable.





After failing to make a single appearance during the 2017/18 campaign, the former Turkey star moved to İstanbul Başakşehir on a two-year loan deal.





Though his side have recently endured unprecedented success, having narrowly missed out on the Super Lig title this season, Turan has endured a difficult time in the Turkish capital with disciplinary issues and injury concerns galore.





Following a physical altercation with a match official in May 2018, he was originally ruled to miss 16 games through suspension - though this was later reduced to 10. Elsewhere, Turan has missed 11 games through injury and racked up a mere five goals and three assists in his 27 appearances.

Still, another year to go.





Rating: 4/10

André Gomes

🔵 We could not achieve what we wanted, but very proud the way we finished the season. Once again, thank you Evertonians for your amazing support 💙#COYB #GoToffees pic.twitter.com/JZFX2usHjb — André Gomes (@aftgomes) May 12, 2019

Andre Gomes was a vital cog in Marco Silva's wheel last season and came into his own during a successful loan spell at Everton, making 27 appearances alongside Idrissa Gueye in midfield and largely impressing in both a defensive and attacking capacity.

The 25-year-old moved to Barça in 2016 for a fee of €35m but struggled to make much impact for the Catalan giants, which was reflected by being voted the worst signing of the season by readers of Spanish publication Marca.

With Arthur, Arturo Vidal, Sergio Busquets and the arriving Frenkie de Jong ahead of him in the pecking order, it's unlikely Gomes will be staying put at Barça. The Times claim that the Portuguese international has already rejected advances from West Ham in an attempt to secure a permanent move to Goodison Park.

Rating: 8/10

Douglas

Douglas made the switch from Sao Paulo to Barcelona in 2014 but five years on it had, until now, appeared that they wasted every penny of the €4m they paid for the Brazilian.





After a string of unsuccessful loan moves, most notably Benfica, Douglas was sent out to Super Lig side Sivasspor in July 2018. Since then, he has rediscovered his form and enjoyed a fruitful run in the starting line-up.





Last season he notched three goals and seven assists from right-back in 32 appearances, but is out of contract in the summer and available on a free transfer.





Despite his good form, he's unlikely to be offered a new deal - with Nelson Semedo and Sergi Roberto established in the first team squad.





Rating: 8/10