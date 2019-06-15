Bournemouth Confirm Ryan Fraser Has Been Offered New Long-Term Contract at Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth have released a statement regarding the future of Ryan Fraser, after months of speculation linking the Scotsman with a move to Arsenal.

The diminutive winger was in superb form for the Cherries throughout last season, contributing to 21 goals en-route to picking up the club's Player of the Year award.

He only has 12 months left on his current Vitality Stadium contract, and his continued form has seen endless amounts of speculation linking him with a move to a bigger club - with Arsenal specifically named as potential suitors.

In an unusual step, Bournemouth have acknowledged that contract talks earlier in the season were put on hold at Fraser's request - before confirming in an official statement on the club's website that a new contract offer is now on the table.

“The offer of a new long-term contract has been on the table for Ryan for some time," the statement began.

“In September 2018, at the request of Ryan’s representative, negotiations were paused to allow the player to focus entirely on his football.

“During that time, I have been – and continue to be – in regular dialogue with Ryan’s representative, and have made it clear to both him and the player that our contract offer remains on the table.

“Quite simply, Ryan is a fantastic player and an integral part of our squad. We look forward to welcoming Ryan back to us next month after a well-earned break, upon which he can focus on having another standout season for AFC Bournemouth.”

Fraser himself has admitted in the past couple of days that he is likely to be staying on the south coast, having previously stated publicly that he has "no clue" if he'll be moving to Arsenal.