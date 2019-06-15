Gonzalo Higuain's Agent Confirms He Wants to Stay at Juventus After Frustrating Chelsea Loan Spell

June 15, 2019

Gonzalo Higuain's agent has revealed that the Argentine striker is looking to stay put at Juventus, following two largely unsuccessful loan spells at Milan and Chelsea during 2018/19.

Higuain fell down the pecking order at Juventus following the marquee signing of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer, which subsequently led to his departure on loan to Milan. 

Poor form and a lack of goals meant that when the January transfer window came around, the 31-year-old was on the move again, this time to Chelsea until the end of the season.

Milan and Chelsea don't appear to be interested in snapping Higuain up on a permanent deal and reports from Italy appeared to suggest that he is favouring a return to Juventus - especially if Maurizio Sarri takes the top job in Turin.

Higuain's brother Nicolas, who acts as his agent, has now confirmed that the striker does indeed have his heart set on a return to I Bianconeri, in an attempt to bring any speculation linking him with a summer move to an end.

"Gonzalo wants to respect his contract and therefore stay with Juventus for another two years," he said, as quoted by The Mirror.

"His performances at Juve have been good and playing for another team in Italy isn’t a workable solution.

“I don’t want to disrespect anyone, but if Gonzalo plays in Italy again then he only will for Juve, who own him."

There have also been suggestions that Higuain may return to his native Argentina to finish his career at River Plate, where he started his career - but Nicolas was also quick to brush aside those rumours.

"I think it’s still too early because Gonzalo is 31 and, once he has recharged his batteries, he’ll be good enough for Juventus."

