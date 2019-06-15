Raphael Guerreiro Attracting Barcelona Interest as Search for Jordi Alba Understudy Continues

Barcelona have switched their attentions to Borussia Dortmund's Raphael Guerreiro as they continue to search for a left-back who can help to ease the burden on Jordi Alba.

Lucas Digne's departure to Everton last summer left Barça without a senior backup option for the ever-present Alba, who made 54 appearances across all competitions during the 2018/19 season - registering a mightily impressive 17 assists along the way.

According to Sport, Barcelona have been narrowing down potential candidates over the past few weeks and they are now said to be keen on making a move for Guerreiro, whose contract with Dortmund expires next year.





The report indicates that Guerreiro is not intending to renew his current deal with the Bundesliga outfit, which could open the door for Barça to sweep in with a relatively low offer.

The Catalans had initially been considering potential moves for free agents Filipe Luis and Alberto Moreno, but the uncertainty surrounding Matthijs de Ligt has convinced the club to invest in other areas of the squad.

Bayern Munich's David Alaba is also referred to as Barca's previous 'dream' signing, although his €60m valuation stretches well beyond what they are willing to spend this summer, effectively bringing that particular pursuit to an end.

The report goes on to claim that Guerreiro and Barcelona have already been in contact and that negotiations are taking place so that all parties involved can come to an amicable agreement.

Dortmund are looking for around €25m, but Barcelona are citing the Portuguese defender's contract situation, as well as the €7m fee Dortmund paid to initially sign him, as reasons for that asking price to be lowered.