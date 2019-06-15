U-20 World Cup 2019: Ukraine Beat South Korea to Be Crowned Champions

Ukraine came from behind to beat South Korea 3-1 in the final of the Under-20's World Cup in Poland, a result which has seen them crowned champions of the tournament for the first time in the nation's history.

The Koreans took an early lead through Lee Kang-in's penalty, but a brace from Vladyslav Supriaha and a late goal from Heorhiy Tsitaishvilli in reply were enough to give Ukraine victory.

They take the crown from England, who won the 2017 tournament in South Korea, when Dominic Calvert-Lewin's goal earned the young Lions victory against Venezuela.

Throughout this year's competition, the Ukrainians showed their defensive solidity as they conceded just four goals in seven matches. This is partly down to Real Madrid keeper Andriy Lunin, who played in all but one of their games and has been longlisted for the 2019 Golden Boy award.

🇺🇦 Andriy Lunin is now a FIFA Under-20 World Cup Champion. The only game he missed was against Colombia in the quarter-finals when he was called to senior team for their Euro 2020 qualifiers. pic.twitter.com/w0byxunngj — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) June 15, 2019

Supriaha, who bagged the brace in the final, currently plays for Dynamo Kyiv and could find himself in the first team on a more regular basis next season. Having played fewer than 200 minutes of league football in 2018/19, the striker will no doubt be eyeing a more consistent spot in the senior team next season.

Ukraine's senior team have not had a lot of success on the international stage since the country formed in 1991.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

However, they find themselves top of their Euro 2020 qualifying group and look to have a promising crop of players coming through the ranks, meaning they could be a force to be reckoned with in the years to come.

Most of the players ply their trade in the Ukrainian leagues, but their World Cup triumph will have caught the eye of many of Europe's biggest clubs.

JANEK SKARZYNSKI/GettyImages

If Ukraine's young stars follow in the footsteps of the England youngsters in 2017, it is safe to say the future of Ukrainian football is looking very bright indeed.