Arsenal Set to Appoint 'Invincible' Edu as Club's New Technical Director After Copa America

Arsenal are set to appoint former midfielder Edu as the club's new technical director, as the Gunners look to step up their transfer activity this summer.

The Brazilian made over 100 appearances for the north London club in four seasons and now finds himself as the national team co-ordinator of Brazil.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

According to football.london, a deal to appoint Edu as Arsenal's technical director is near completion, although an announcement is not expected to be made until after Brazil's Copa America campaign has come to an end.

Should the Brazilians reach the final of their home tournament, Edu would not be able to officially start his new job until 8 July - just over a month before the start of the new Premier League season.

A member of the 'Invincibles', Edu became the front-runner for the job after the Gunners missed out on their primary target Monchi, who favoured a move to Sevilla instead.

CARL DE SOUZA/GettyImages

Should he get the job, Edu's responsibilities would be based around recruitment and the club's footballing philosophy at all age levels.

Despite not starting his new position until next month, the former Gunner has already had some input in recommending Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian is expected to make the £6m move to the Emirates after he turns 18 later in June. Meanwhile, the club are also closing in on a move for 21-year-old French forward Alexis Claude-Maurice from Lorient.