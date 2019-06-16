Arsenal Set to Appoint 'Invincible' Edu as Club's New Technical Director After Copa America

By 90Min
June 16, 2019

Arsenal are set to appoint former midfielder Edu as the club's new technical director, as the Gunners look to step up their transfer activity this summer.

The Brazilian made over 100 appearances for the north London club in four seasons and now finds himself as the national team co-ordinator of Brazil.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

According to football.london, a deal to appoint Edu as Arsenal's technical director is near completion, although an announcement is not expected to be made until after Brazil's Copa America campaign has come to an end.

Should the Brazilians reach the final of their home tournament, Edu would not be able to officially start his new job until 8 July - just over a month before the start of the new Premier League season.

A member of the 'Invincibles', Edu became the front-runner for the job after the Gunners missed out on their primary target Monchi, who favoured a move to Sevilla instead.

CARL DE SOUZA/GettyImages

Should he get the job, Edu's responsibilities would be based around recruitment and the club's footballing philosophy at all age levels.

Despite not starting his new position until next month, the former Gunner has already had some input in recommending Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian is expected to make the £6m move to the Emirates after he turns 18 later in June. Meanwhile, the club are also closing in on a move for 21-year-old French forward Alexis Claude-Maurice from Lorient.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message