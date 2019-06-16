Harry Maguire: Man Utd & City Target Set for Transfer as Leicester Keep 'Promise' From Late Owner

By 90Min
June 16, 2019

A 'gentleman's agreement' between Harry Maguire and late Leicester owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha means the defender is likely to leave the King Power Stadium this summer, amid interest from both Manchester clubs.

England centre back Harry Maguire has been consistently linked with a big money transfer over the last 12 months, but the Foxes have so far resisted all attempts to sign their prized asset.

As recently as this week, it was reported that Leicester had rejected bids of £70m for Maguire from City and United, with the club seeking £100m in order to sell.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

While those figures have made most fans in Manchester pessimistic over the likelihood of a deal, The Mirror now report that a move away from the King Power Stadium could yet happen, thanks to a 'gentleman's agreement' Maguire made with Srivaddhanaprabha last summer.


The report claims that Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, son of Vichai who was killed in a helicopter crash last October, plans to honour that promise - as long as the Foxes' valuation is met.

United are prepared to spend up to £90m for the former Hull City man, as they look to fix their defensive problems. City on the other hand, are reluctant to go above £80m, as they hunt for a replacement for the departed Vincent Kompany.

YURI CORTEZ/GettyImages

Maguire - who garnered added attention with his displays at last summer's World Cup - is believed to prefer a move to the blue side of Manchester, but the Citizens are hesitant to make a move on account of the cost involved.

City broke their transfer record last summer when they signed Riyad Mahrez for £60m and would need to break that record again if they wish to sign Maguire.

Alternatively, the Red Devils are keen on the deal and Leicester will try to tempt Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side into paying as close to £100m as possible.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

United have been linked with a whole host of central defensive targets this summer from Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly to West Ham's Issa Diop. While the latter is being eyed as a comparatively cheap solution to their backline woes, the news that Maguire is available may give energy to their pursuit of the Leicester star.

