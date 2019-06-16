Report: James Rodriguez Closes in on Napoli Loan From Real Madrid

By 90Min
June 16, 2019

Napoli are moving closer to completing a loan deal with an obligation to buy for Real Madrid midfielder James Rodríguez. 

Rodríguez was denied a move to Bayern Munich after the Bundesliga side decided not to use their option to make his two-year loan permanent at the end of the season. 

He now looks likely to join the Neapolitan side, although the two clubs currently disagree on how much Napoli should pay to make Rodríguez's move permanent come the end of the season. 

According to Radio CRC (Via TuttoNapoli), the two clubs have reached an agreement over how much the initial loan would cost, with Napoli set to pay €10m to Real.

However, Los Blancos would prefer to receive another €40m for Rodríguez after the conclusion of the initial loan, while I Partenopei are only willing to pay €30m.

It has also been reported that Real could include another player in the deal although it is unknown who that player could be. 

Rodríguez scored seven goals and provided six assists in 28 total appearances last season as he helped Bayern to secure their seventh consecutive Bundesliga title. 

The consensus is that Rodríguez has been underwhelming since winning the Golden Boot at the 2014 World Cup, He has also suffered multiple injuries over the course of his two-year spell at Bayern. 

However, if Napoli complete this move, it would be a coup for Carlo Ancelotti's side and signal to their rivals that they are serious contenders for the Scudetto. If they can pull this off and if those Kostas Manolas rumors have any substance, Napoli will be a force to be reckoned with next season. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message