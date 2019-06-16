Juventus Confirm Appointment of Maurizio Sarri to Replace Massimiliano Allegri

June 16, 2019

Juventus have appointed Maurizio Sarri as their new coach, replacing Massimiliano Allegri in Turin and marking a return to Italy after just a single season in charge of Chelsea.

Allegri's departure from the Juve hotseat was announced in May and Sarri will be tasked with continuing an incredible run of eight consecutive Serie A titles as well as finally taking the club all the way in the Champions League for the first time since 1996.

Sarri has agreed to an initial three-year contract that will keep him at the Juve helm until 2022.

In his most recent season in Italy, Sarri oversaw Napoli challenge Juve for the title, amassing a club record 91 points. With Chelsea, he guided the club to a third place Premier League finish in difficult circumstances, reached the final of the Carabao Cup and won the Europa League.

