Leicester City 2019/20 Premier League Fixtures: When Foxes Play Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool & More

Leicester City will be quietly hoping to break the glass ceiling under Brendan Rodgers and potentially secure a return to European football in 2020. They'll have a great chance to throw down an early marker in their opening fixture at home to last season's dark horses Wolves on 10 August.

They can build on a strong start against a likely noticeably weaker Chelsea side, newly promoted Sheffield United and Bournemouth in their next three fixtures before their first real test with consecutive games against Manchester United and Tottenham.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The Foxes face a particularly tricky festive period with Manchester City, Liverpool and West Ham in the space of a week. By mid-February, they'll have played seven of their eight fixtures against last season's top-four though, giving them a simpler run up to the closing weeks.

Those final few games could pose a serious challenge to Leicester's late ambitions with Sheffield United who will likely be fighting for their Premier League lives, Tottenham and Manchester United making up their final three fixtures.

Leicester City 2019/20 Premier League Fixture List:

Saturday 10 August - Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

Saturday 17 August - Chelsea (A)

Saturday 24 August - Sheffield United (A)

Saturday 31 August - Bournemouth (H)

Saturday 14 September - Manchester United (A)

Saturday 21 September - Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Saturday 28 September - Newcastle United (H)

Saturday 5 October - Liverpool (A)

Saturday 19 October - Burnley (H)

Saturday 26 October - Southampton (A)

Saturday 2 November - Crystal Palace (A)

Saturday 9 November - Arsenal (H)

Saturday 23 November - Brighton (A)

Saturday 30 November - Everton (H)

Tuesday 3 December - Watford (H)

Saturday 7 December - Aston Villa (A)

Saturday 14 December - Norwich City (H)

Saturday 21 December - Manchester City(A)

Thursday 26 December - Liverpool (H)

Saturday 28 December - West Ham United (A)

Wednesday 1 January - Newcastle United (A)

Saturday 11 January - Southampton (H)

Saturday 18 January - Burnley (A)

Tuesday 21 January - West Ham United (H)

Saturday 1 February - Chelsea (H)

Saturday 8 February - Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

Saturday 22 February - Manchester City (H)

Saturday 29 February - Norwich City (A)

Saturday 7 March - Aston Villa (H)

Saturday 14 March - Watford (A)

Saturday 21 March - Brighton and Hove Albion (H)

Saturday 4 April - Everton (A)

Saturday 11 April - Crystal Palace (H)

Saturday 18 April - Arsenal (A)

Saturday 25 April - Bournemouth (A)

Saturday 2 May - Sheffield United (H)

Saturday 9 May - Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Sunday 17 May - Manchester United (H)

Dates are subject to change due to yet to be confirmed TV broadcast scheduling