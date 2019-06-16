Maurizio Sarri: Twitter Reacts as Chelsea Manager Officially Leaves for Juventus

By 90Min
June 16, 2019

Well then. 

On what had previously been something of a slow news day, Chelsea have gone and sent social media into chaos by officially announcing that Maurizio Sarri has left for Juventus. 

It's not hugely surprising to be quite honest - reports have been rife for weeks that the move would happen sooner rather than later -  but some fans were caught off-guard nonetheless. 

The general sentiment was one of gratitude towards the Italian, who was often treated harshly by fans and media alike, despite an ultimately strong season as Chelsea manager, with most fans less than happy to see him go. 

Predictably, though, it was something of a polarising issue. There were certainly one or two less than sympathetic responses doing the rounds, from Chelsea supporters and otherwise.

Who's next for the Blues? It was rumoured last week that the club would not sign off on Sarri's departure until a replacement was lined up, with Frank Lampard the overwhelming favourite after a (sort of) successful first season at Derby...

As exciting as it would be to have a Chelsea legend at the helm, however, some are getting a bit ahead of themselves...

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message