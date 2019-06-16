Paraguay vs. Qatar Live Stream, TV Channel: Watch Copa America

How to watch Paraguay and Qatar face off in Copa America on Sunday, June 16.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
June 16, 2019

Paraguay and Qatar face off in their first Group B game of the Copa America on Sunday, June 16, in Brazil.

Paraguay enters Sunday's match having won just one game in their last six. The team is coming off of a 2–0 win over Guatemala last week. Paraguay failed to make it out of the group stage in Copa America 2016, picking up just one point.

Qatar, one of two guest nations and the 2022 World Cup host, earned an Asian Cup title in February with a 3–1 win over Japan but is coming off of a recent 2–0 loss to Brazil in a tune-up. 

In the only head-to-head clash between the two nations back in 2009, Qatar claimed a 2-0 victory over Paraguay.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via ESPN+.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

