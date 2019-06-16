Southampton 2019/20 Premier League Fixtures: When Saints Play Bournemouth, Liverpool, Man Utd & More

Southampton kick off the new season with a mammoth first month, as they face matches against Liverpool and Manchester United scheduled before the end of August.



Saints fans will be optimistic about a first full season under Ralph Hasenhüttl, but things don't start gently as his side face Burnley at Turf Moor on 11 August before a home match against Liverpool. After a south coast derby against Brighton and Hove Albion, Southampton face Manchester United in what will surely prove a great test of the Austrian's mettle.



David Cannon/GettyImages

Matches against the 'top six' are relatively spread out across the season for the Saints, with the biggest tests occurring at the start and end of the season. The final run-in for the end of the season involves two south coast derbies against Brighton and then Bournemouth, before the closing match of the season against newly promoted Sheffield United.

Other standout fixtures include a boxing-day clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, followed by a 1 January match away to Tottenham.



Southampton 2019/20 Premier League Fixture List:

Saturday 11 August - Burnley (A)

Saturday 17 August - Liverpool (H)

Saturday 24 August - Brighton and Hove Albion (A)

Saturday 31 August - Manchester United (H)

Saturday 14 September - Sheffield United (A)

Saturday 21 September - Bournemouth (H)

Saturday 28 September - Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Saturday 5 October - Chelsea (H)

Saturday 19 October - Wolverhampton Wanderers (A)

Saturday 26 October - Leicester City (H)

Saturday 2 November - Manchester City (A)

Saturday 9 November - Everton (H)

Saturday 23 November - Arsenal (A)

Saturday 30 November - Watford (H)

Wednesday 4 December - Norwich (H)

Saturday 7 December - Newcastle United (A)

Saturday 14 December - West Ham United (H)

Saturday 21 December - Aston Villa (A)

Thursday 26 December - Chelsea (A)

Saturday 28 December - Crystal Palace (H)

Wednesday 1 January - Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Saturday 11 January - Leicester City (A)

Saturday 18 January - Wolverhampton Wanderers (H)

Wednesday 22 January - Crystal Palace (A)

Saturday 1 February - Liverpool (A)

Saturday 8 February - Burnley (H)

Saturday 22 February - Aston Villa (H)

Saturday 29 February - West Ham United (H)

Saturday 7 March - Newcastle United (H)

Saturday 14 March - Norwich City (A)

Saturday 21 March - Arsenal (H)

Saturday 4 April - Watford (A)

Saturday 11 April - Manchester City (H)

Saturday 18 April - Everton (A)

Saturday 25 April - Manchester United (A)

Saturday 2 May - Brighton and Hove Albion (H)

Saturday 9 May - Bournemouth (A)

Sunday 17 May - Sheffield United (H)

Dates are subject to change due to yet to be confirmed TV broadcast scheduling