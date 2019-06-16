Transfer Rumours: Everton to United, Trippier to Juve, Tokoz to Liverpool or Arsenal and More

If the pre-season is good for one thing (it's up for debate whether it is or not) then it's transfer rumours. June and July, bleeding into the early part of August, are always loaded with a ceaseless stream of speculation on moves which, by and large, won't happen.

But occasionally they do, and that's the only thing that keeps us going through this long, league season-less slog some people call a holiday. So, to tide you over until your team actually signs someone, here are the best transfer rumours this Sunday has to offer.

Everton Alludes to Potential Manchester United Move

PEDRO UGARTE/GettyImages

No, that's not as confusing as it sounds. After scoring his first goal for Brazil, Everton - Gremio's Brazilian prospect, not Merseyside's oldest football club - has hinted that he might fancy a move to Old Trafford.

Coming on for the last ten minutes to replace Ajax star David Neres, as Brazil led 2-0 over Bolivia in their opening Copa America tie, the 23-year-old cut in from the left and let loose a sizzling effort that put the game beyond doubt, establishing himself on the international scene.

As quoted by the Mail, he hinted that his playing style might suit Manchester United, saying: "I'm a player that's always trying to get on top of the opposition, cutting in from the left with dribbles and good finishes. Clubs in Europe have this style of play too and maybe I can fit in at Manchester United and others."

There has been no real indication yet that United are interested in him this summer, but they do need wide players...

Two More Teenagers Swap England for the Bundesliga

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Opportunities are hard to come by for young players in English football, so much so that a growing number of youngsters are heading east to Germany to carve out some first-team chances. In recent years, we've seen Jadon Sancho, Ademola Lookman, Reiss Nelson and Reece Oxford among the young prospects who have thrived in the Bundesliga, and it seems as if we will see two more complete moves in the weeks to come.

That's because Chelsea's Martell Taylor-Crossdale and Fulham's Cody Drameh will undergo medicals over moves to Hoffenheim and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively, as per the Mirror.

Tayor-Crossdale, 19, is from the Chelsea production line that brought through the likes of Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi, while Drameh - just 17 - apparently doesn't fancy a season on the fringes of the squad in the Championship.

Harvey Elliott Set for Fulham Departure

Getty Images/GettyImages

And now for the smoothest of segues, as Harvey Elliott - in the same age group at Fulham as Drameh - is reported to be closing in on a departure.





You might know Elliott as the youngest player to feature in a Premier League match, making his debut for the Cottagers last season at 16 years and 30 days, but our pals the Mail report that with his contract expiring at the end of the month, he too is set for an exit.

Barcelona are rumoured to be interested, while he could follow his pals to Germany, as RB Leipzig are mentioned as another potential destination.

Christan Benteke to Fight for His Place at Crystal Palace

BRUNO FAHY/GettyImages

Once one of the most feared target men in English football, Christian Benteke never really recovered from an ill-fated move to Liverpool in 2015. As he now seems to be firmly out of favour at Crystal Palace with just a year left on his deal, he looks set to leave the club this summer and make a career for himself in Turkey, China, or somewhere else that seasoned, big-money, past-their-best pros go to wind down their careers.

Or so we thought. The Evening Standard claim that Big Ben does fancy a move to China, but since there are no concrete offers on the table, he is prepared to knuckle down and fight for his place instead.

In an injury ravaged season, he managed one goal in 19 appearances in 2018/19. His fate might just depend on whether or not Roy Hodgson is able to secure the services of another striker, with no obvious alternatives available as things stand.

Juventus Eye Kieran Trippier as Replacement for Joao Cancelo

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Juventus fans seemed a bit underwhelmed at the appointment of Maurizio Sarri earlier on Sunday, and if that was something they see as an underwhelming replacement, then it will be interesting to see how they react to bringing in England's third-choice right-back to replace Joao Cancelo.

The Times report that should Cancelo move to Manchester City, it's Trippier that Juve chiefs want as a replacement, with a £30m move on the table for the Spurs man, who turns 29 in September.

He wants the move too, so this might actually be a goer, as absurd as it sounds.

Aston Villa Want Ethan Ampadu on Loan

Harriet Lander/GettyImages

Loan moves to Aston Villa from Chelsea have typically been successful in recent years, with Tammy Abraham winning the Championship golden boot on loan at Villa Park last season. According to The Guardian, Welsh prospect Ethan Ampadu could follow in his footsteps, and get his first real taste of Premier League action with the Villans.

It's unclear whether the 18-year-old will be available, with the possibility remaining that any new Chelsea manager - be it Frank Lampard or someone else - could involve him in their first team plans.

There is a belief in the club's hierarchy, however, that after making just five appearances in all competitions last season, he would benefit from regular first team football. Villa want to offer him that, and will make their move at the first sign of his availability. So the report goes, at least.

Wolves and Southampton in Bidding War Over Inter Starlet

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Wolves and Southampton are two sides with lofty ambitions for next season, with the former looking to build on their stellar seventh placed finish in their first season back in the top flight, while the latter strive for success in their first full season under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

According to Dutch outlet HBVL, the two are set to go head to head over highly-rated Inter centre-back Zinho Vanheusden, who spent last season on loan at Standard Liege, establishing himself as one of the most promising young defenders in the Jupiler Pro League.





With the Nerrazzuri taking things in a different direction under Antonio Conte, they are believed to be willing to sell for a fee of around £18m, and nether club are deterred by that asking price for the 19-year-old.

Liverpool Interested in Turkish Prospect as Camacho Heads for Exit

BULENT KILIC/GettyImages

Dorukhan Tokoz was part of the Turkey side who surprised everyone by getting the better of world champions France last weekend, and could soon get his reward, as rumours circulate that Liverpool and Arsenal could come in for the 23-year-old in the forseeable future.

Both sides are reported by Fotomac (as per Sport Witness) to be in a race with Udinese for the midfielder, for whom Besiktas already rejected an €8m offer from the Italian side.

He made 25 appearances for Besiktas last season after signing from Eskiserhispor a year ago, and may be one to watch in the Premier League next season if his current career trajectory is anything to go by.

Heading in the opposite direction is Liverpool striker Rafael Camacho, who is looking increasingly likely to return to his native Portugal.

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Sporting CP are pursuing a move for the 19-year-old after failing to get him on loan last year. The youngster only has one year left on his deal and is reluctant to sign a contract extension, meaning a permanent move for a fee in the region of €10m could happen.