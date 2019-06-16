USA 3-0 Chile: Report, Ratings & Reaction as USWNT Qualify for Knockout Rounds With Comfortable Win

USA booked their place in the knockout rounds of the Women's World Cup with a comfortable 3-0 win over Chile on Sunday evening.

A brace from Carli Lloyd and a solitary strike from Julie Ertz secured the three points - though Chile's goalkeeper Christiane Endler arguably stole the show with an incredible performance between the sticks.

The USWNT began where they left off against Thailand on Tuesday, taking the lead after just 11 minutes through Lloyd, who swept home a wonderful half-volley from range. Jill Ellis' side struggled to maintain their rhythm after that early opener, but their proficiency from corners meant that they were able to race into a three-goal lead before half-time with Ertz and Lloyd both heading home from close range.



Endler was in inspired form for Chile in the second-half, making a string of fine saves to ensure that the USA weren't able to add to their tally. Lloyd did have the chance to register a hat-trick from the penalty spot late on, but she surprisingly pulled her effort wide of the target.

UNITED STATES



Key Talking Point

Regardless of whether you agree with the way the USA handled themselves during their record 13-0 win over Thailand in their opening fixture, you cannot deny one thing - they looked utterly irrepressible.

Jill Ellis responded to that dominant victory by making wholesale changes for this one - seven to be precise - but that had little effect on the tournament favourite's form. Chile offered more in the way of a challenge than Thailand but they were still no match for the Americans, who were in cruise control for the vast majority of the game, creating more and more chances as the game wore on.

Of course, USA are still yet to be truly tested. They were expected to comfortably brush aside both Thailand and Chile and did so with consummate ease, but their World Cup campaign will really begin when they come up against Sweden on Thursday.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Naeher (6); Krieger (6), Dahlkemper (6), Sauerbrunn (6), Davidson (8); Brian (7), Ertz (7), Horan (7); Press (6), Pugh (8), Lloyd (8*).

Substitutes: McDonald (6), Long (6), Sonnett (N/A).

Star Player





She did miss a penalty at the end of the game, but that doesn't detract away from what was an otherwise excellent performance from veteran striker Lloyd.

She was a constant threat at the top end of the pitch for the USA, combining physicality with incisive runs to great effect, and her two goals demonstrate exactly why she remains one of the most revered strikers in the world game - despite being 36-years-old.

She also became the first player to ever score in six straight World Cup games, which is testament to the consistency she has been able achieve during her time with the national team.

#USA goal. 1-0. Carli Lloyd sets a women's World Cup record with a goal in her 6th straight World Cup game. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) June 16, 2019

TIME TO BUILD A STATUE TO CARLI LLOYD — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) June 16, 2019

Carli Lloyd. An athletic testament to skill amplified by mental determination. self-sacrifice, and grinding hard work 🇺🇸🙌 pic.twitter.com/y6WvGERppn — roger bennett (@rogbennett) June 16, 2019

CHILE

Key Talking Point

Chile put in a sterling effort against Sweden, with goalkeeper Endler deservedly taking away plenty of plaudits for her individual performance in the narrow defeat, but there was very little chance of them taking anything away from this one.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

As soon as the early goal from Lloyd found the back of the net the game was all but lost for Chile, as they struggled to contain the fitter, stronger and more talented Americans all over the pitch.

They could still theoretically qualify for the knockout stages with a win over Thailand, but they may have to win fairly comfortably to ensure that they progress as one of the best third-place finishers.

Player Ratings

Starting XI: Endler (9*); Galaz (4), Guerrero (5), Saez (5), Toro (5); Lara (5), Araya (5), Soto (4); Zamora (6), Balmaceda (5), Urrutia (5).

Substitutes: Lopez (5), Huenteo (5), Pardo (N/A).

Star Player





For the second game running, Endler was in sensational form for Chile and, without her, USA could have easily recorded a much more impressive looking victory on paper.

The Paris Saint-Germain keeper produced save after save, each one seeming more impressive than the last, to keep the scoreline down and commanded her box well to ease the growing pressure on her defence.

She may not feature again beyond the group stages, but she has easily cemented herself as the most impressive goalkeeper in the tournament.

Christiane Endler putting a massive middle finger up to all the people who constantly say women aren’t good goalkeepers. Single handedly dragged Chile away from embarrassing scorelines in both games this tournament #USA #CHI #FIFAWWC — Molly Hudson (@M0lly_Writes) June 16, 2019

WE ARE NOT WORTHY OF CHRISTIANE ENDLER — June, the Best Month (@mimsicality) June 16, 2019

