Wolves 2019/20 Premier League Fixtures: When Wanderers Play Man Utd, Aston Villa, Man City & More

Wolverhampton Wanderers will get their 2019/20 Premier League season underway against Leicester City on Saturday 10 August.





In Wolves' second season back in the Premier League, Nuno Espirito Santo's side face Manchester United in their second match (and first at Molineux) before fixtures against Burnley, Everton, Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Watford by the end of September.

Wolves fans will have to wait until Saturday 9 November to face Midlands rivals Aston Villa following their promotion from the Championship.





Santo's side face two of the 'big six' in their last six games in Chelsea and Arsenal, as they look to build on their strong campaign last year and perhaps finish even higher...

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2019/20 Premier League Fixture List:

Saturday 10 August - Leicester City (A)

Saturday 17 August - Manchester United (H)

Saturday 24 August -Burnley (H)

Saturday 31 August - Everton (A)

Saturday 14 September - Chelsea (H)

Saturday 21 September - Crystal Palace (A)

Saturday 28 September - Watford (H)

Saturday 5 October - Manchester City (A)

Saturday 19 October - Southampton (H)

Saturday 26 October - Newcastle United (A)

Saturday 2 November - Arsenal (A)

Saturday 9 November - Aston Villa (H)

Saturday 23 November - Bournemouth (A)

Saturday 30 November - Sheffield United (H)

Tuesday 3 December - West Ham United (H)

Saturday 7 December - Brighton and Hove Albion (A)

Saturday 14 December - Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Saturday 21 December - Norwich City (A)

Thursday 26 December - Manchester City (H)

Saturday 28 December - Liverpool (A)

Wednesday 1 January - Watford (A)

Saturday 11 January - Newcastle United (H)

Saturday 18 January - Southampton (A)

Tuesday 21 January - Liverpool (H)

Saturday 1 February - Manchester United (A)

Saturday 8 February - Leicester City (H)

Saturday 22 February - Norwich City (H)

Saturday 29 February - Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Saturday 7 March - Brighton and Hove Albion (H)

Saturday 14 March - West Ham United (A)

Saturday 21 March - Bournemouth (H)

Saturday 4 April - Aston Villa (A)

Saturday 11 April - Arsenal (H)

Saturday 18 April - Sheffield United (A)

Saturday 25 April - Everton (H)

Saturday 2 May - Burnley (A)

Saturday 9 May - Crystal Palace (H)

Sunday 17 May - Chelsea (A)

Dates are subject to change due to yet to be confirmed TV broadcast scheduling