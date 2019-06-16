Women's World Cup Recap: Carli Lloyd Makes History as USA and Sweden Qualify for Knockout Rounds

Carli Lloyd became the first player to score in six consecutive Women's World Cup games as she netted a brace in USA's 3-0 win over Chile on Sunday evening - a victory that sends the reigning world champions into the last 16.

USA joined Sweden in qualifying for the knockout rounds, who themselves defeated Thailand 5-1 earlier in the day in a relatively straightforward victory.

Here's our breakdown of Sunday's games, as we now look ahead to the final round of group matches over the coming week.

Sweden 5-1 Thailand

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

Sweden weren't at their best during their Group F opener against Chile, but they would have been confident of securing a handsome victory in this one after witnessing USA put 13 past Thailand in a record-breaking win.

They didn't have to wait long before they found themselves ahead, as Linda Sembrant managed to rise highest from a free-kick to head home from close range. Sweden soon doubled their lead through Kosovare Asllani and Fridolina Rolfo then ended the game as a contest with a fierce long range strike just before the interval.

Thailand would have understandably been fearing the worst - they trailed by the same scoreline at half time against USA - but they battled hard in the second half and made as difficult as possible for their opposition.

Scenes.



Thailand lost 5-1 and have now conceded 18 goals this #FIFAWWC, but look what that one goal means to them ❤#ChangeTheGame pic.twitter.com/CenE8fWU3a — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 16, 2019

Lina Hurtig added a fourth for Sweden, but the biggest cheer of the afternoon came with moments left on the clock as Thailand registered their first goal of the tournament. Captain Kanjana Sung-Ngoen fired home after a determined run into the Swedish box, sparking jubilant celebrations on the sidelines.

Elin Rubensson converted a late penalty for Sweden after a VAR referral, but that didn't take the gloss off a special moment for Thailand, as coach Nuengruetai Srathongvian said (via BBC Sport): "It meant that all of our preparation paid off. This one goal made us laugh, made us smile and makes us happy."

USA 3-0 Chile

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

USA's Carli Lloyd wasn't included from the off during the 13-0 win over Thailand, but she did manage to get on the scoresheet, which meant she was in line to break a Women's World Cup record with another goal in this one.

She took no time at all to score, firing in a wonderful half-volley from the edge of the Chile box, leaving Christiane Endler rooted to the spot in between the sticks. That goal means she has now scored in six consecutive World Cup games - a record that has carried on from the 2015 tournament where she netted a hat-trick in the final.

Julie Ertz and Lloyd both went on to find the back of the net with close-range headers, leaving Chile without a hope of getting back into the game.

Can we please give a slow clap 👏🏼....👏🏼....👏🏼 for Christiane Endler, the GK for Chile. My word, what a game. Could have been 6 or 7 goals if not for her huge night. Just ask Christen Press. #USACHI — Julie Foudy (@JulieFoudy) June 16, 2019

USA threatened to run away with the game, but they weren't able to add any further goals due to the magnificent performance of Endler, who stole the show with a string of sensational saves. The Paris Saint-Germain keeper was on top form throughout, with her acrobatic heroics being matched by her impressive ability to command her box.

Lloyd did have the chance to round off the evening by completing her hat-trick from the penalty spot, but she surprisingly pulled her effort wide of the mark.

While USA have been undeniably impressive, we won't be able to make a comprehensive judgement about their prospects until they face off against Sweden on Thursday.