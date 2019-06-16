Women's World Cup Recap: Carli Lloyd Makes History as USA and Sweden Qualify for Knockout Rounds

By 90Min
June 16, 2019

Carli Lloyd became the first player to score in six consecutive Women's World Cup games as she netted a brace in USA's 3-0 win over Chile on Sunday evening - a victory that sends the reigning world champions into the last 16.

USA joined Sweden in qualifying for the knockout rounds, who themselves defeated Thailand 5-1 earlier in the day in a relatively straightforward victory.

Here's our breakdown of Sunday's games, as we now look ahead to the final round of group matches over the coming week.

Sweden 5-1 Thailand

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

Sweden weren't at their best during their Group F opener against Chile, but they would have been confident of securing a handsome victory in this one after witnessing USA put 13 past Thailand in a record-breaking win.

They didn't have to wait long before they found themselves ahead, as Linda Sembrant managed to rise highest from a free-kick to head home from close range. Sweden soon doubled their lead through Kosovare Asllani and Fridolina Rolfo then ended the game as a contest with a fierce long range strike just before the interval.

Thailand would have understandably been fearing the worst - they trailed by the same scoreline at half time against USA - but they battled hard in the second half and made as difficult as possible for their opposition.

Lina Hurtig added a fourth for Sweden, but the biggest cheer of the afternoon came with moments left on the clock as Thailand registered their first goal of the tournament. Captain Kanjana Sung-Ngoen fired home after a determined run into the Swedish box, sparking jubilant celebrations on the sidelines.

Elin Rubensson converted a late penalty for Sweden after a VAR referral, but that didn't take the gloss off a special moment for Thailand, as coach Nuengruetai Srathongvian said (via BBC Sport): "It meant that all of our preparation paid off. This one goal made us laugh, made us smile and makes us happy."

USA 3-0 Chile

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

USA's Carli Lloyd wasn't included from the off during the 13-0 win over Thailand, but she did manage to get on the scoresheet, which meant she was in line to break a Women's World Cup record with another goal in this one.

She took no time at all to score, firing in a wonderful half-volley from the edge of the Chile box, leaving Christiane Endler rooted to the spot in between the sticks. That goal means she has now scored in six consecutive World Cup games - a record that has carried on from the 2015 tournament where she netted a hat-trick in the final.

Julie Ertz and Lloyd both went on to find the back of the net with close-range headers, leaving Chile without a hope of getting back into the game.

USA threatened to run away with the game, but they weren't able to add any further goals due to the magnificent performance of Endler, who stole the show with a string of sensational saves. The Paris Saint-Germain keeper was on top form throughout, with her acrobatic heroics being matched by her impressive ability to command her box.

Lloyd did have the chance to round off the evening by completing her hat-trick from the penalty spot, but she surprisingly pulled her effort wide of the mark.

While USA have been undeniably impressive, we won't be able to make a comprehensive judgement about their prospects until they face off against Sweden on Thursday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message