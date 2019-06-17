Arsenal Set to Make Under-21 International Markus Schubert the Club's 1st Signing of the Summer

German goalkeeper Markus Schubert looks set to become Unai Emery's first signing of the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old, who plays for Dynamo Dresden in the Bundesliga 2 is a free agent this summer and it is reported that Arsenal are looking to secure his services.

The youngster comes with a big reputation and clearly has bags of potential after previously being linked with moves to Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart.

Thomas Eisenhuth/GettyImages

Although Arsenal are locked in negotiations with the goalkeeper, it seems unlikely that a decision will be made regarding his future before the Under-21 European Championships finish, where the German is in action.

According to Football.London, Arsenal are the only side that are currently chasing the youngsters signature, meaning that they are in pole position to land their man.

Schubert kept nine clean sheets in 31 appearances last season and is known to be strong under a high ball. Emery's interest in the German comes after noticing his ability with his feet, a trait that the Arsenal manager believes is key for goalkeepers.

Thomas Eisenhuth/GettyImages

It is thought that the German will be loaned back out almost immediately after arriving at Arsenal in order to aid his development with the Bundesliga and the Football League being touted as possible destinations.





This paid dividends after Emiliano Martinez flourished at Reading and is now expected to become Arsenal's second choice keeper after Petr Cech announced his departure from the Emirates to become sporting director at Chelsea.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Arsenal are looking to offload Colombian keeper David Ospina to ensure that their youngsters gain valuable experience at the club. However, the Gunners are yet to reach an agreement with Napoli who would prefer to pay around half of the £4m purchase option that they had previously agreed with Arsenal.





Highly rated youngster Arthur Okonkwo looks set to be promoted by the club to take on the role of Under-23's keeper with other young goalkeepers, Matt Macey, and Deyan Iliev now surplus to requirements and free to leave the North London side.