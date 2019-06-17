Bayern Munich Eager to Secure Loan Deal for Real Madrid Outcast Gareth Bale

Bayern Munich are prepared to pay Gareth Bale's wages to take him on a season-long loan from Real Madrid this summer.

The Welshman is thought to be heading for the exit door at the Santiago Bernabeu after losing his place under Zinedine Zidane, although his high transfer fee and wage demands have scared off more than a few sides.

However, one side who are ready to commit to Bale are Bayern who, according to The Sun, are ready to shell out all of Bale's £350,000-a-week earnings to bring him to the Bundesliga next season.

With Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery leaving the club this summer, Bayern are on the lookout for a crop of new wingers to guide them into the future. They have already signed Alphonso Davies, whilst Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi and Manchester City's Leroy Sane have been targeted in recent months.

Their interest in the former has faded after his Achilles injury, whilst president Uli Hoeness also admitted that a move for Sane was unlikely as Bayern were unprepared to meet City's "insane" demands.

That appears to have now turned the Bundesliga champions' attention to Bale, who is expected to be available for the right price this summer.

Manchester United and Tottenham have both been linked with the 29-year-old, but neither will lodge a bid as they fear the overall cost of the deal would be completely ludicrous.

Bayern and Real have previously done business of this nature, with James Rodriguez recently returning to the Bernabeu after spending two years on loan in Germany.

Rodriguez needed the move to reignite his stalling career, and the same can be said for Bale, who regularly found himself on the bench after Zidane returned to Madrid. He started just two of Real's last seven games, with Zidane preferring the likes of Brahim Diaz, Lucas Vazquez and Marco Asensio.

Game time in Madrid appears as though it will be hard to come by for Bale, so a switch to Bayern could prove too good to turn down.