Josep Bartomeu Insists There Is 'Nothing to Announce' on Antoine Griezmann's Move to Barcelona

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has insisted that there is no truth to rumours that the Blaugrana have agreed to sign Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Barcelona for over a year, and Atletico executive Gil Marin recently appeared to confirm that the deal has already been arranged.

Atletico Madrid chief exec Gil Marin says Antoine Griezmann will join Barcelona this summer.

Tells Radio Estadio: “I’m very clear about where he is going to play. It’s known since March. At Barcelona" — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) June 12, 2019

However, speaking to RAC1 (via Sport), Bartomeu claimed that that was not the case, insisting that the club are looking to stick to their prepared transfer strategy.

He said: "There's nothing to announce. We've always said the same. We haven't spoken to [Griezmann]. There's nothing to it. We'll see how the market changes in the next few days and weeks.

"We have all of June, July and August. We're talking and planning a strategy, also keeping Barça B in mind, as there are certain players who could be promoted to the first team. There will be some new arrivals and some departures."

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Whilst Bartomeu specifically declined the opportunity to comment on Marin's comments, his message is clear to see. He insists they have not even spoken to Griezmann, yet alone agreed a deal.

There has also been talk that right-back Nelson Semedo could be included in any deal for Griezmann, but Sport add that Barcelona are not prepared to part ways with the defender, who they consider to be 'non-transferable'.





They add that Semedo's agent, Jorge Mendes, reached out to Barcelona officials to try negotiate a move away from the club, but they insisted that Semedo will not be sold, and certainly not to Atletico as part of a deal for Griezmann.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

He remains under contract at Camp Nou until the summer of 2022, and manager Ernesto Valverde wants him to remain as part of the squad to compete with Sergi Roberto for the foreseeable future.