Josep Bartomeu Insists There Is 'Nothing to Announce' on Antoine Griezmann's Move to Barcelona

By 90Min
June 17, 2019

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has insisted that there is no truth to rumours that the Blaugrana have agreed to sign Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Barcelona for over a year, and Atletico executive Gil Marin recently appeared to confirm that the deal has already been arranged.

However, speaking to RAC1 (via Sport), Bartomeu claimed that that was not the case, insisting that the club are looking to stick to their prepared transfer strategy.

He said: "There's nothing to announce. We've always said the same. We haven't spoken to [Griezmann]. There's nothing to it. We'll see how the market changes in the next few days and weeks.

"We have all of June, July and August. We're talking and planning a strategy, also keeping Barça B in mind, as there are certain players who could be promoted to the first team. There will be some new arrivals and some departures." 

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Whilst Bartomeu specifically declined the opportunity to comment on Marin's comments, his message is clear to see. He insists they have not even spoken to Griezmann, yet alone agreed a deal.

There has also been talk that right-back Nelson Semedo could be included in any deal for Griezmann, but Sport add that Barcelona are not prepared to part ways with the defender, who they consider to be 'non-transferable'.


They add that Semedo's agent, Jorge Mendes, reached out to Barcelona officials to try negotiate a move away from the club, but they insisted that Semedo will not be sold, and certainly not to Atletico as part of a deal for Griezmann.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

He remains under contract at Camp Nou until the summer of 2022, and manager Ernesto Valverde wants him to remain as part of the squad to compete with Sergi Roberto for the foreseeable future.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message