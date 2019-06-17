Loris Karius Requests Besiktas Stay Despite Tumultuous Loan Spell at the Club

Liverpool loanee Loris Karius has reportedly phoned a Besiktas board member to request that he stays at the club next season.

The 25-year-old is halfway through a two-year loan deal at the Turkish giants but recently there has been speculation over a possible move away from the club.

A potential switch to Serie A side Roma has been rumoured, while Liverpool also still possess an option to recall the shot stopper.

However, according to Turkish news outlet Hurriyet, Karius wants to remain and fight for the Super Lig title next season.



He reportedly phoned Besiktas board member Umut Guner and is paraphrased as stating: "I have a debt to pay to the Besiktas fans. I don’t want to leave and I am not considering my options.

"I want to stay at this great club. I will work hard to become better and I want to win the title with my club next season.”

Werder Bremen are also rumoured to be interested in the keeper, as reports swirl that Besiktas aren't keen on a permanent deal.

31-year-old Fulham goalkeeper Fabri has been touted as a potential replacement for Karius should he leave Istanbul.

The goalkeeper, who's reputation was tarnished in the 2017/18 Champions League semi-final for Liverpool, has played 35 times for Besiktas this season. In that time he kept six clean sheets and conceded 49 goals.

Karius is unlikely to have a future at Anfield but may find his feet in the Turkish Super Lig, Besiktas will hope to keep hold of the keeper but are yet to make a decision on whether he should be signed permanently.