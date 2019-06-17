Maxi Gomez Set to Choose Valencia Over West Ham as £29m Switch Nears Completion

By 90Min
June 17, 2019

Maxi Gomez looks set to choose Valencia over West Ham this summer, after both clubs had bids in the region of £29m accepted by Celta Vigo.

The Uruguayan international, who is currently representing his country at the Copa America in Brazil, had been the subject of offers from both the Hammers and the Copa del Rey winners, after contributing 13 goals and five assists in Celta's miraculous escape from relegation in La Liga.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

And now, according to reports in Valencia publication Super Deporte, the 22-year-old is set to choose the Spanish side over a move to the London Stadium, after being convinced by the club's impressive cup victory as well as their qualification for next season's Champions League

It is understood that after accepting both offers, Celta left it up to the player himself to decide on his future, though their simultaneous negotiations for Valencia forward Santi Mina have aided their position. 

West Ham are fresh from securing a £24m deal for Villarreal's attacking midfielder Pablo Fornals, and had been hoping that Gomez could be added to their burgeoning transfer list, following the previous arrivals of goalkeepers David Martin and Roberto from Millwall and Espanyol respectively.

However, Gomez is keen to stay in Spain for both lifestyle and professional reasons, and sees Los Murcielagos as the perfect stepping stone for his career, particularly in regards to the Uruguay national team. 

Ironically enough, it is his relative lack of involvement with the squad in Brazil as it stands that should allow the Spanish side to tie up the deal sooner rather than later.

