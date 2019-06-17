Sadio Mane Reveals the Area He's Improved in the Most Following Brilliant 2018/19 Season

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has revealed he believes he can become even better next season following an impressive 2018/19 campaign, and says his shooting is the area he's improved in the most.

After netting 13 and ten Premier League goals respectively in his first two seasons at Anfield, Mane enjoyed his best goalscoring season to date on Merseyside in 2018/19, finding the net on 22 occasions in England's top flight to share the Golden Boot with teammate Mohamed Salah and Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

His form in the Champions League was equally eye-catching. Mane appeared in all 13 of Liverpool's games, scoring twice away at Bayern Munich to seal a place in the quarter finals, with the side then claiming their sixth European Cup in June by beating Tottenham in the final.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Looking ahead to next season, Mane is not resting on his laurels as Liverpool go in search of their first league title since 1990. When reflecting on the past year in an interview with Liverpool's website Mane said: "To be honest, I think I improved a lot in my finishing.

“It was positive because I can say I improved every season, which is important in my development. I will try to work harder and harder to get better and better.”

Mane credits Liverpool's supporters with driving the team forward as they pushed Manchester City all the way in the Premier League title race, eventually finishing a point behind Pep Guardiola's side.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

He added: "They played a big part in the season. [There were] very difficult games at home and they were always here. Keep on going because we need you! It’s very important.

“It makes the club special and it’s really important. Sometimes it can be a bad day and if the fans give you more motivation, it’s positive for the team and for them as well.”

Liverpool will begin the 2019/20 season at home to newly-promoted Norwich, and Mane is already eager to build on last season's accomplishments.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Retaining the Champions League trophy would see Liverpool move up to joint-second in the list of winners alongside Italian giants Milan. Meanwhile, topping the league again remains the dream of all Liverpool fans, and would take them to within one of Manchester United's haul of 20 championships.

He added: “We have a great, great team. The future can be exciting, for sure. We’ll try to do everything to create something special.”