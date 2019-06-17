Soccer Aid 2019: Usain Bolt Scores as World XI Beat England on Penalties

By 90Min
June 17, 2019

England lost out to Harry Redknapp's World XI in the 2019 edition of Soccer Aid, as goals from Usain Bolt and former Love Island contestant Kem Cetinay cancelled out Jeremy Lynch's earlier double to take the star-studded charity match to penalties. 

The charity match, returning for the second successive year in a departure from its normal bi-annual format, took place at Stamford Bridge, and raised over £700,000 for partner charity UNICEF in a hugely successful night for the event

It wasn't so successful for the England team, however - although it did start well for Sam Allardyce's side, as they went ahead through a first half double from freestyle footballer Lynch, who makes up one half of YouTube sensations F2 Freestylers.

Bolt, however, returning to football after his short-lived career in the sport didn't come to fruition, gave his side a life-line before half-time, and Cetinay was on hand to force home an equaliser with minutes remaining to take the game all the way to penalties - which the World XI would win 3-1. 

As ever, the teams were split equally between retired professionals and celebrity personalities. 

For England, the likes of Michael Owen, Jamie Carragher and John Terry took to the field alongside gold medal winning Olympian Mo Farah and TV presenter Ben Shephard, while former England stars Katie Chapman and Rachel Yankey were two of four women competing, as the event departed from its previous all-male format for the first time ever.

