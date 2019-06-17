Transfer Rumours: Man City in for New Keeper, Meunier to Arsenal, Neres to Everton and More

The slow crawl to the beginning of the new league season is now well underway, with some clubs opting to get their business done nice and early, while others have inconsiderately opted to drag their heels, and leave fans champing at the bit for something to talk about.

Wherever your club fit in on that spectrum, here are some of Monday's tastiest rumours to get your teeth into.

Manchester City in for New Third Choice Keeper

David Ramos/GettyImages

Not satisfied with Ederson and Claudio Bravo as senior options between the sticks next season, rumour has it that Pep Guardiola is keen to bring in a new third choice keeper this summer, and is eyeing up SD Eibar's backup stopper Asier Riesgo.

The 35-year-old hasn't featured for the Spanish side since February, playing second fiddle to Marko Dmitrovic, and Mundo Deportivo build on an earlier report from the Sun in saying that Guardiola is pushing to lure him away from La Liga on a free transfer.

He has been offered new terms in Spain, but since he isn't likely to be playing much at either club, it's easy to imagine that the financial lure of City will be playing on his mind this late on in his career. Should he move to the Premier League champions, the report notes that Arijanet Muric would likely go out on loan to Nottingham Forest, in order to gain some valuable first team experience that would set him up as a long-term second choice to Ederson.

Arsenal Priced Out of Another Transfer?

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

Frequent reports have suggested that Arsenal have just the £40m to work with in their transfer budget as things stand. In flagrant ignorance of that, frequent reports have also linked them with hundreds of millions of pounds worth of potential incomings, so something's got to give here.

The most recent signing they are reported to be keen on is Paris Saint-Germain's Thomas Meunier, the Belgian right-back who was Unai Emery's first choice at the French champions, but hasn't really been fancied by Thomas Tuchel. The Sun, however, suggest that the £30m PSG are asking for is out of their price range, and they will instead look to other targets.

On top of that, the player himself has also come out and said that he wants to stay at PSG, so it seems the 'Arsenal don't have any money' chat may win the day on this one.

James Maddison on His Future (Again)

David Rogers/GettyImages

James Maddison's prize for an impressive first season in the Premier League? Constant questions about his future, of course!

The 23-year-old has been linked with Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and virtually every English club you could consider a 'step up' from Leicester ever since making the switch from Norwich and proving he was very much worth the £22m transfer fee, and this is what he had to say when asked by Sky Sports if he'd given the rumours any thought.

"No, you have just got to ignore that and take it all in your stride. As a 17 year-old boy I'd started five games for Coventry and saw on my phone that I was being linked with Tottenham and Liverpool.

"With transfer talk you need to take it as a compliment that people are even talking about you, it won't distract me."

Manchester United Keen to Tie Down Scott McTominay Amid Crystal Palace Interest

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Manchester United are reported to be keen to put a new contract on the table for 22-year-old midfielder Scott McTominay, in order to stave off interest from Crystal Palace.

The youth academy graduate is currently tied to the club until 2023, but signed his last deal in 2017, and has seen his status within the squad grow exponentially since. Palace are believed to be monitoring his situation, and could lure him away with the promises of first team football, should he have any uncertainty about his role in the United side.

The Old Trafford hierarchy, however, are keen to keep him, according to the Sun, and want to offer him improved terms to prevent him leaving.

Marseille Enter Race for Salomon Rondon

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Newcastle's hopes of landing Salomon Rondon on a permanent basis may have taken a blow, as Ligue 1 side Marseille are reported to have entered the race to sign West Brom striker.

Joining on loan last season, Rondon made himself a key part of Rafa Benitez's side, scoring 12 goals in 33 appearances, and with his contract up next month, it is believed they are keen to re-sign him. Marseille, however, will offer some competition, as GFFN say Andre Villas-Boas is keen to bring him to France.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail report that the Baggies want to sign Newcastle's Dwight Gayle on a permanent deal, after he impressed on loan in the opposite direction last season.

Ajax to Throw Money at David Neres to Prevent Everton Switch

Ajax star David Neres has been linked with a move to Everton this week, the connection made thanks to his involvement at the Copa America alongside Blues striker Richarlison, but Brazilian outlet Globo have moved to quell such speculation.

They report that, while both Everton and Paris Saint-Germain have expressed interest, Ajax plan to throw everything but the kitchen sink at Neres to convince him to stay for another season, including a pay-rise and a clause that will allow him to leave on a subsidised deal next summer.

It's easy to see why, too. In a season that saw Ajax win the Eredivisie and make the Champions League semi-finals, the 22-year-old was directly involved in 27 goals in all competitions, and scoring important goals against both Real Madrid and Juventus in the process.