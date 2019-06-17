Women's World Cup - Matchday 13 Preview: Where to Watch, Live Stream, Team News & More

Group D will come to a close on matchday 13 of the Women's World Cup, with both games set to be decisive in the final standings of the group.

Japan will be looking to steal top spot from England, whilst Scotland will be fighting for their lives when they meet Argentina.

The Lionesses have already secured qualification to the knockout stages, but will be eager not to give up their position at the top of the group, in what could be their toughest test yet against Japan.

At the other end of the table, Scotland need to find some form soon. They sit bottom of the group with no points, and need a win to be in with any chance of sneaking their way through to the next round.

Japan vs England

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 19 June What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Stade de Nice, Nice

Japan were not expecting to be in this position, as their fate remains undecided heading into the final round of group-stage fixtures. A disappointing draw against Argentina means they could still lose second place, although just one point against England would be enough to see them through.





As for England, the hard work is already done. They have sealed qualification to the next round, and they will now battle it out with Japan to see who ends up in first.

Team News

Japan's impressive showing against Scotland last time out will likely earn some players another chance to shine. Goalscorer Mana Iwabuchi could start her second game in a row, whilst young Jun Endo will also be pushing for another outing.

The fact that England have already qualified will give Phil Neville a chance to rotate his squad, but he will be reluctant to make too many changes and risk an unnecessary loss, which would see the Lionesses drop to second in the group.

Predicted Lineups

Japan Yamashita; Shimizu, Kumagai, Ichise, Sameshima; Nakajima, Miura, Sugita, Endo; Sugasawa, Iwabuchi. England Bardsley; Bronze, Houghton, McManus, Greenwwod; Parris, Scott, Walsh, Kirby, Stanway; White.

Recent Form

The only reason Japan come into this game under pressure is because of their lacklustre performance against Argentina. In what should have been a routine game for Asako Takakura's side, Japan slumped to a 0-0 draw, but their 2-1 win over Scotland helped them jump into second.

It has been an excellent start to the tournament for England, who have won both their games so far. A 2-1 win over Scotland was followed by a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Argentina, and they now sit two points clear at the top of Group D, with their name already in the hat for the next round

Prediction

Heading into the tournament, this fixture was tipped to be one of the most exciting in the group stage, and all the signs suggest it will live up to expectations.

Japan know they need to pick up a result if they are to guarantee qualification, but England are certainly not going to roll over for them. The Lionesses are in France to win it all, and a victory over the Japanese would go a long way to prove that they mean business.

Japan will certainly be pushing for a goal, which could leave them exposed at the back. If England can take their chances, they just might edge it.

Prediction: Japan 1-2 England

Scotland vs Argentina

When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 19 June What Time Is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Parc des Princes, Paris

Team News





Shelley Kerr made four changes last time out, but Scotland were largely uninspiring during their 2-1 defeat to Japan, which could lead to yet another change of approach.

Argentina might also be forced into a few changes after being seriously outclassed by England in their last game. The likes of Yael Oviedo and Milagros Menendez will be pushing for a chance to net Argentina's first goal of the tournament.

Predicted Lineups

Scotland Alexander; Smith, Corsie, Beattie, Lauder; Little, Weir; Emslie, Ross, Evans; Cuthbert. Argentina Correa; Sachs, Barroso, Cometti, Stabile; Bonsegundo, Bravo, Mayorga, Benitez, Larroquette, Oviedo.

Recent Form

The less said about Scotland's tournament so far, the better. Whilst getting good results against England and Japan was always likely to be a tough ask, the fact that they sit bottom of the group, having suffered 2-1 defeats against both, is cause for concern.

All smiles at a focused session this morning as we prepare for Argentina on Wednesday.#SWNT #OurGirlsOurGame pic.twitter.com/RBfiemOCya — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) June 16, 2019

Whilst Argentina are also staring elimination in the face, they will be delighted with their performances this summer. A historic point against Japan was followed by a narrow 1-0 loss to England, but they have already far surpassed their ambitions for the summer. Going one step further would just be an added bonus.

Prediction

On paper, this should be a routine victory for Scotland. They are 17 rankings higher than their opponents in FIFA's world standings, and should have more than enough about them to see off the spirited underdogs.

However, Argentina have proven to be tough to beat in France, even if they were completely overpowered by England. They will make life hard for Scotland, and the knowledge that they could advance to the next round with a victory could spur them on to victory.

With Scotland disappointing and Argentina impressing, it seems like these two could be perfectly balanced for the final game, which usually means a draw. Fingers crossed it's an exciting one.

Prediction: Scotland 1-1 Argentina