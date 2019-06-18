Arsenal to Miss Out on Markus Schubert as Goalkeeper Opts to Make Schalke Switch

Arsenal appear set to miss out on the signing of exciting young goalkeeper Markus Schubert, as the Dynamo Dresden star has agreed a switch to Schalke instead.

Reports in England had suggested that the Gunners were closing in on the signing of the 21-year-old, but now German reports have claimed otherwise.

The latest update comes from Ran, who state that Schubert has already agreed to join Schalke this summer, with just the final details of the move left to be ironed out before he seals his switch to the Bundesliga.

Matthias Kern/GettyImages

In fact, they add that the deal has been in place for at least a few days, so reports of an imminent move to the Emirates Stadium appear to have jumped the gun.

They suggest that Schubert opted for Schalke over Arsenal as he will likely receive more game time with the Bundesliga side. He will initially act as deputy for Alexander Nubel, but he could be accelerated to the first team if Nubel leaves this summer, with Bayern Munich thought to be preparing a summer bid.

Schubert had been tipped to act as backup to Bernd Leno, who is the established first choice goalkeeper under Unai Emery, but this lack of a clear pathway to the senior side is said to have swayed Schubert's decision.

The Gunners will now have a decision to make. With Petr Cech retiring this summer and David Ospina securing a permanent switch to Napoli, Arsenal find themselves without a clear backup to Leno.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Emiliano Martinez, who has just returned from a loan spell with Championship side Reading, is the most likely candidate to deputise for Leno, but Emery may prefer to find another option this summer.