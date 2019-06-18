Barcelona Offer Ousmane Dembele to Liverpool to Raise Funds for Antoine Griezmann & Neymar Pursuits

Barcelona are said to have told Liverpool that Ousmane Dembele is for sale this summer, as the Blaugrana look to raise money for the summer transfer window.

With Barcelona linked with blockbuster moves for the likes of Neymar, Antoine Griezmann and Matthijs de Ligt, they may need to sell some players to fund expensive moves for any of the trio.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

Dembele would likely generate a huge sum, and TEAMtalk claim that intermediaries working on behalf of Barcelona have given Liverpool the go-ahead to pursue a deal.

The Blaugrana are looking to recover the initial £90m which they spent to sign Dembele back in 2017, and they believe that Jurgen Klopp, who has long admired the winger, may be willing to offer such a fee to sign him.

Liverpool had not planned to do any major business this summer, and were only prepared to do so if one of Klopp's primary transfer targets became available. With Dembele now said to be on the market, the Reds could jump into action.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Dembele is said to be keen to make the switch to Anfield, further boosting Liverpool's hopes of signing the 22-year-old, who racked up 14 goals and nine assists for the La Liga champions last season.

Klopp is thought to be keen on adding some more firepower in attack, as he looks to push the Reds towards the Premier League title. His spending last summer, on the likes of Alisson and Naby Keita, helped bring Champions League glory to Anfield, but they came up just short domestically.

Dembele could be exactly what Klopp is looking for, and he would add some incredible depth to Liverpool's already impressive front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Previous reports have suggested that he could be offered to Paris Saint-Germain, either as an isolated transfer or specifically as part of a huge player-plus-cash deal to try lure Neymar back to Camp Nou.