Barcelona's Stance Over 'Impossible' Neymar Rumours Revealed by Catalan Press

Paris Saint-Germain's poster boy Neymar has apparently become a target for his former club Barcelona this summer, but most recent reports out of Catalonia have dismissed any suggestion over a possible deal.

Rumours over the deal emerged on Tuesday, with Barcelona even reportedly willing to offer Samuel Umtiti, Ivan Rakitić and Ousmane Dembélé as part of any deal to bring Neymar back to Camp Nou.

Despite hopes from Neymar's camp that a move to rejoin Barcelona could be on the cards, Catalan outlet CCMA report that club president Josep Maria Bartomeu believes any deal for the Brazil international will be 'impossible' to complete.

It's stressed that Neymar is 'not an option' for the club's top decision makers ahead of the new season, despite the original claims from GloboEsporte in Brazil that the move was a real possibility this summer.

One major stumbling block over the rumoured move - aside from actually finding over €200m to finance the deal - is that Neymar currently has a case open against Barcelona over an unpaid signing bonus, believed to be €26m.

Barcelona are also understood to be trying to land Antoine Griezmann (again) after the World Cup-winning forward revealed he would be leaving Atlético Madrid, although there hasn't been too much progress since the announcement video surfaced last month.

CCMA add that in any case, Barcelona are much more likely to tie up a deal for Griezmann this summer rather than try to bring Neymar back to the Camp Nou, especially as financing a move for the Brazilian could be as much as double the price.