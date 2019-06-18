Birmingham City Confirm They Have Parted Company With Manager Garry Monk

By 90Min
June 18, 2019

Birmingham City have confirmed that they have "parted company" with manager Garry Monk following the club's 17th-place finish in the Championship last season.

Appointed in 2018, the 40-year-old took charge of 59 matches across all competitions for the club.

Despite going on a seven-game unbeaten run at the end of last season, Birmingham City have now confirmed that they've parted ways with Monk ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

The club added that Pep Clotet has been placed in caretaker charge, while the remainder of the coaching and backroom staff have all stayed in place.

Upon the announcement of Monk's departure, Birmingham City claimed that their board of directors wanted to adopt a "fresh and modern footballing philosophy", as well as "maintaining the Club’s core values."

It's added that the Blues are eager to challenge for promotion back into the Premier League in the not too distant future, promising that there will be an overhaul to "enhance our recruitment and scouting" strategy moving forward.

On their official website, Birmingham's statement read: "We have faced significant challenges in relation to Profitability and Sustainability regulations and whilst we will improve our squad and be competitive in the market - the Club’s owners are committed to continued investment - we will do so sensibly and effectively.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"The Club has a pool of talented players and those emerging via the Academy and Under-23s will be embraced, even more so than before. We are certain these young players - as those in our first team already - will be hungry to succeed as we begin a new chapter.

"The Board of Directors feel that it is vitally important for everybody at the Club to be sharing the same vision and commitment to the plans and processes."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message