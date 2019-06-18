Birmingham City Confirm They Have Parted Company With Manager Garry Monk

Birmingham City have confirmed that they have "parted company" with manager Garry Monk following the club's 17th-place finish in the Championship last season.

Appointed in 2018, the 40-year-old took charge of 59 matches across all competitions for the club.

Despite going on a seven-game unbeaten run at the end of last season, Birmingham City have now confirmed that they've parted ways with Monk ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

The club added that Pep Clotet has been placed in caretaker charge, while the remainder of the coaching and backroom staff have all stayed in place.

Upon the announcement of Monk's departure, Birmingham City claimed that their board of directors wanted to adopt a "fresh and modern footballing philosophy", as well as "maintaining the Club’s core values."

It's added that the Blues are eager to challenge for promotion back into the Premier League in the not too distant future, promising that there will be an overhaul to "enhance our recruitment and scouting" strategy moving forward.

On their official website, Birmingham's statement read: "We have faced significant challenges in relation to Profitability and Sustainability regulations and whilst we will improve our squad and be competitive in the market - the Club’s owners are committed to continued investment - we will do so sensibly and effectively.

"The Club has a pool of talented players and those emerging via the Academy and Under-23s will be embraced, even more so than before. We are certain these young players - as those in our first team already - will be hungry to succeed as we begin a new chapter.

"The Board of Directors feel that it is vitally important for everybody at the Club to be sharing the same vision and commitment to the plans and processes."