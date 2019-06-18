Borussia Dortmund Announce Lucien Favre Has Signed 1-Year Contract Extension at the Club

By 90Min
June 18, 2019

Borussia Dortmund have announced that manager Lucien Favre has signed a contract extension with the German club, keeping him at the club until June 2021. 

Favre, who joined Dortmund from Nice in 2018 after making his name at fellow Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach, guided the club to a second-place finish in the league in his debut season - becoming the first man to ever remain unbeaten through his first 15 games in charge. 

As revealed in a tweet from the club's official account, the 61-year-old has been rewarded for these efforts with a further year's extension to his contract, which was previously set to expire in June 2020.

The club confirmed: "Our head coach Lucien Favre extends his contract prematurely by one year. #Favre2021"

Speaking to the club's official website upon the announcement, Favre declared: "I am looking forward to continuing the constructive and successful cooperation with the entire BVB team."

Equally happy with the extension was Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc, who proclaimed: "Lucien has created clear structures and developed our players."

Meanwhile, the club's CEO, Hans-Joachim Watzke, affirmed: "He has met the expectations to 100 percent. It is logical that we have the future want to shape together. "

More to follow.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message