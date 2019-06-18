Borussia Dortmund Announce Lucien Favre Has Signed 1-Year Contract Extension at the Club

Borussia Dortmund have announced that manager Lucien Favre has signed a contract extension with the German club, keeping him at the club until June 2021.

Favre, who joined Dortmund from Nice in 2018 after making his name at fellow Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach, guided the club to a second-place finish in the league in his debut season - becoming the first man to ever remain unbeaten through his first 15 games in charge.

As revealed in a tweet from the club's official account, the 61-year-old has been rewarded for these efforts with a further year's extension to his contract, which was previously set to expire in June 2020.



The club confirmed: "Our head coach Lucien Favre extends his contract prematurely by one year. #Favre2021"

Speaking to the club's official website upon the announcement, Favre declared: "I am looking forward to continuing the constructive and successful cooperation with the entire BVB team."

Equally happy with the extension was Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc, who proclaimed: "Lucien has created clear structures and developed our players."

Meanwhile, the club's CEO, Hans-Joachim Watzke, affirmed: "He has met the expectations to 100 percent. It is logical that we have the future want to shape together. "

