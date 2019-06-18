Chelsea to Offer Frank Lampard 3-Year Contract as Talks With Roman Abramovich Begin

Frank Lampard is set for talks with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich this week, with the club readying a three-year deal for the Blues legend.

Chelsea parted ways with Maurizio Sarri on Sunday, after Juventus paid £5m in compensation fees to land the Europa League-winning Italian tactician. And, with Sarri out of the picture, the west London club are expected to name Lampard as their new boss.



GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

According to the Sun, the Derby County manager, who has been holidaying in France with his family, is set to meet Roman Abramovich on his yacht in St Tropez this week for contractual talks.



As per ESPN, the club are willing to offer their record goalscorer a three-year deal in the Stamford Bridge dugout, though before that they will also have to hand the Rams a compensatory fee in the region of £4m.

Indeed, there have also been murmurings of Derby readying a new contract for the Englishman, though some have claimed this is purely a negotiating ploy to encourage the Blues to pay up.

Speaking on Monday, Rams owner Mel Morris affirmed: “We’ve made it clear to everyone, but most importantly to Frank, that we want to retain him for the long term. If Chelsea want to hire him, then they have to make an offer in pursuit of that.

The top three highest paid athletes in the world are all footballers! 🤑https://t.co/3dSuh8aw5a — 90min (@90min_Football) June 18, 2019

“Meantime, we’ll continue to put our best foot forward to continue with our plans for the coming season and work with Frank for him to know how much he’s wanted by everyone associated with the club.”

Both Jody Morris, who managed Chelsea's academy before joining Derby as Lampard's assistant, and fitness coach Chris Jones are expected to follow the 40-year-old to the Pensioners should a deal be agreed.

