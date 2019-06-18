Inter 'Destined' to Complete Nicolo Barella Deal as Move for Hertha BSC Star Edges Closer

Cagliari midfielder Nicolò Barella is 'destined' to join Inter this summer after learning that Antonio Conte has taken over at San Siro, while the Nerazzurri are also close to completing a deal for Hertha BSC winger Valentino Lazaro.

Even before Conte was officially appointed in Milan, the club were lining up a list of transfer targets ahead of the new season, most notably including Edin Džeko and Romelu Lukaku.

But the race to see who will be the first through the doors at Inter is still up for debate, with La Gazzetta dello Sport suggesting that either Barella or Lazaro could actually be the club's first signings this summer.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

A deal for free agent Diego Godín is believed to be already completed, but Austria international Lazaro could become their first major signing after submitting an €18m offer - including an extra €2m in bonuses - which is just shy of Hertha's valuation.

For Barella, however, things are proving to be a little more complicated.

Calcio Mercato confirm that the 22-year-old midfielder is eager to join Inter ahead of the 2019/20 season, while the Nerazzurri are equally keen on getting a deal over the line.

But Cagliari president Tommaso Giulini is digging his heels in over a €50m valuation for the player, while Inter aren't prepared to pay more than €35m for his signature.

City rivals AC Milan have also been reported to be interest in snatching Barella from under Inter's nose, but the Rossoneri understand that the midfielder already has his heart set on wearing black and blues next season.

Nicolò Barella is an Italian midfielder you can imagine succeeding in the Premier League. Seems bound for the city of Milan but would be no surprise if his next move after that was to England. — Tom Collomosse (@TomCStandard) June 16, 2019

Their report insists that Barella's move to Inter is still 'destined to happen' and it's added that Conte's side are confident of completing a deal within the next 10 days, while La Gazzetta's more conservative timeline is at least before their pre-season kicks off early next month.