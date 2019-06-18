Kyle Walker Reaches Agreement Over New Manchester City Contract Despite Recent Joao Cancelo Links

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has reached an agreement over a two-year extension amid speculation that Pep Guardiola wants to bring in extra competition for places this summer.

The England international put pen to paper on a five-year contract when he joined the club from Tottenham in 2017, and he's gone on to win back-to-back Premier League titles since his £50m move up north.

Manchester City have been heavily linked with bringing in a new big-money right-back this summer, but the Evening Standard are reporting that the club will also offer Walker a two-year extension to his current deal.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

The 29-year-old's new contract is expected to increase his wages to £180,000 a week depending on performance-related bonuses, while it's added that an official announcement is due later this week.

Walker isn't expected to be guaranteed of first-team minutes next season, however, as recent reports are suggesting that City are close to reaching a €50m agreement for Juventus star João Cancelo.

The Premier League champions are looking to move Danilo out of the club this summer and are eager to replace the Brazilian with Cancelo, who will offer much more competition for places at the Etihad next season.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has also been mentioned as a potential target for Manchester City, but a deal for Cancelo could actually prove to be easier to get over the line as Tuttosport (via CalcioMercato) claim Juventus want to generate the funds to sign Matthijs de Ligt.

As well as bringing a new right-back to the north-west this summer, and re-signing Angeliño from PSV Eindhoven, Pep Guardiola is eager to land Fernandinho's long-term successor ahead of the new season.

Atlético Madrid midfielder Rodri is believed to be the club's ideal target, and journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that City are prepared to meet the Spain international's €70m release clause.