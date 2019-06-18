Kyle Walker Reaches Agreement Over New Manchester City Contract Despite Recent Joao Cancelo Links

By 90Min
June 18, 2019

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has reached an agreement over a two-year extension amid speculation that Pep Guardiola wants to bring in extra competition for places this summer.

The England international put pen to paper on a five-year contract when he joined the club from Tottenham in 2017, and he's gone on to win back-to-back Premier League titles since his £50m move up north.

Manchester City have been heavily linked with bringing in a new big-money right-back this summer, but the Evening Standard are reporting that the club will also offer Walker a two-year extension to his current deal.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

The 29-year-old's new contract is expected to increase his wages to £180,000 a week depending on performance-related bonuses, while it's added that an official announcement is due later this week.

Walker isn't expected to be guaranteed of first-team minutes next season, however, as recent reports are suggesting that City are close to reaching a €50m agreement for Juventus star João Cancelo.

The Premier League champions are looking to move Danilo out of the club this summer and are eager to replace the Brazilian with Cancelo, who will offer much more competition for places at the Etihad next season.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has also been mentioned as a potential target for Manchester City, but a deal for Cancelo could actually prove to be easier to get over the line as Tuttosport (via CalcioMercato) claim Juventus want to generate the funds to sign Matthijs de Ligt.

As well as bringing a new right-back to the north-west this summer, and re-signing Angeliño from PSV Eindhoven, Pep Guardiola is eager to land Fernandinho's long-term successor ahead of the new season.

Atlético Madrid midfielder Rodri is believed to be the club's ideal target, and journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that City are prepared to meet the Spain international's €70m release clause.

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message