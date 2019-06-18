Lyon President Confirms 'No Offers' for Nabil Fekir & Admits Talks With Atletico Madrid Star

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has confirmed that the club still haven't received any offers for wantaway midfielder Nabil Fekir.

The France international, who was part of their World Cup winning squad, saw a move to Liverpool fall through in the eleventh hour last summer but hasn't come close to securing a move away from Lyon since.

Other than some questionable suggestions that Fekir could still end up at Liverpool, talk over the player's future has remained quiet and Aulas confirmed that Lyon are still waiting to receive any offers for the midfielder.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

"I have not had any recent news," Aulas told a press conference, quoted by GFFN. "The last bit of news we’ve had was when we were together at the Elysee when he received the Légion d’Honneur with the French national team.

"His preference is a departure. We are open to discussions, we leave the door ajar for Nabil but for the moment, there are no offers."

In terms on incomings for Aulas and Lyon, Atlético Madrid defender Filipe Luís has held talks with the club as he prepares to become a free agent this summer.

Lyon are in the market for a new left-back after accepting Real Madrid's bid to sign defender Ferland Mendy, and Luís is at the top of the club's list of targets ahead of the new season.

Real Madrid sign Ferland Mendy for €55m to compete with Marcelo for the left back position. Marcelo won't want to play second fiddle, who'd take him? 🙋‍♂️https://t.co/d9WHSJJH7H — 90min (@90min_Football) June 13, 2019

"We met with [Luís] recently, we went to see the Brazilian national team during our visit," Aulas added.

"He wants to take his time and nothing will be done before the end of the Copa America in July. But he is one of the players who interests us a lot."