Lyon President Confirms 'No Offers' for Nabil Fekir & Admits Talks With Atletico Madrid Star

By 90Min
June 18, 2019

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has confirmed that the club still haven't received any offers for wantaway midfielder Nabil Fekir.

The France international, who was part of their World Cup winning squad, saw a move to Liverpool fall through in the eleventh hour last summer but hasn't come close to securing a move away from Lyon since.

Other than some questionable suggestions that Fekir could still end up at Liverpool, talk over the player's future has remained quiet and Aulas confirmed that Lyon are still waiting to receive any offers for the midfielder.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

"I have not had any recent news," Aulas told a press conference, quoted by GFFN. "The last bit of news we’ve had was when we were together at the Elysee when he received the Légion d’Honneur with the French national team. 

"His preference is a departure. We are open to discussions, we leave the door ajar for Nabil but for the moment, there are no offers."

In terms on incomings for Aulas and Lyon, Atlético Madrid defender Filipe Luís has held talks with the club as he prepares to become a free agent this summer.

Lyon are in the market for a new left-back after accepting Real Madrid's bid to sign defender Ferland Mendy, and Luís is at the top of the club's list of targets ahead of the new season.

"We met with [Luís] recently, we went to see the Brazilian national team during our visit," Aulas added. 

"He wants to take his time and nothing will be done before the end of the Copa America in July. But he is one of the players who interests us a lot."

You May Like

More Soccer

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message