Lyon President Provides Update on Tottenham's Interest in Tanguy Ndombele & Nabil Fekir Latest

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has revealed that midfielder Tanguy Ndombele could leave the club in the coming days, while also addressing the futures of several other of the club's stars including Nabil Fekir and Bertrand Traore.

Ndombele has emerged as a serious target for Tottenham ahead of the summer transfer window, while Manchester United, Juventus and Real Madrid have also been linked with the 22-year-old.

PASCAL GUYOT/GettyImages

But Aulas insists that he's still waiting for an acceptable offer to be made before he gives the green light for Ndombele to leave Lyon.

"In terms of the chronology, before accepting the transfer of Ferland Mendy to [Real] Madrid, we signed the young international U17 Belgian, Heritier Deyonge, from PSV Eindhoven," Aulas told a press conference, quoted by GFFN.

"What I can say to you is if you see a very good box-to-box midfield youngster arrive, in the coming days, then there will be a chance that Tanguy Ndombele leaves, but for the moment, we have not received offers of the level that we feel is a just price."

Tottenham haven't just been interested in Ndombele, however, as they've recently been linked with signing former Chelsea winger Bertrand Traoré.

He left west London for Lyon two years ago in a €10m transfer, and Traoré's gone on to make 91 appearances for the club across all competitions.

But Aulas has insisted that the Burkina Faso international will not be allowed to leave the Groupama Stadium this summer.

"There as well, we had a long discussion on him with Juninho and Sylvinho, the door seems absolutely closed in terms of a departure," he added.

Meanwhile, the situation for Fekir is that the door is 'ajar' for a move, but Lyon are yet to receive any offers for the player who failed a medical at Liverpool last summer.

GERARD JULIEN/GettyImages

Aulas said: "I have not had any recent news [about Fekir]. The last bit of news we’ve had was when we were together at the Elysee when he received the Légion d’Honneur with the French national team.

"His preference is a departure. We are open to discussions, we leave the door ajar for Nabil but for the moment, there are no offers."