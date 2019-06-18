Man City Away Kit 2019/20: New Leak Shows Strip Which Pays Tribute to Haçienda Nightclub

New pictures of Manchester City's new away kit ahead of the 2019/20 season have been leaked on social media, with the Premier League champions set to go into their maiden campaign in their partnership with PUMA.

Keeping their base of a black away kit, City's new shirt includes a few new flair features on either sleeve as well as one of the shoulders, but it's ditched the yellow and blue stripes which were on last season's kit.

Celebrating Manchester City's 125th anniversary, their away kit also included a commemorative '125 Years' message underneath the crest.

The sleeves have different coloured trims on each, with a the club's classic sky blue seen at the bottom of the kit's right sleeve, while a salmon (the colour, not the fish, obviously) is on the left.

Kit leak gurus Footy Headlines point out that the classic PUMA logo will also be adopting that same colour, although they've suggested it's 'peach' rather than that of a delicious North Atlantic fish.





One notable addition to their new away kit is the yellow and black stripes above the left shoulder, with the design not too dissimilar to what people see everyday in a multi storey car park or police tape.





But in fact, it actually appears to be a nod to the legendary nightclub and music venue, The Haçienda.

Standard black shorts and socks will accompany the new shirt, with the full kit expected to be released to the public at some point next month.