Man City to Sign Rodri for €70m After Spaniard Confirms Desire to Leave Atletico Madrid

Central midfielder Rodri is to join Manchester City this summer after informing current club Atletico Madrid of his desire to leave - while the Premier League champions are happy to pay his €70m release clause.

The 22-year-old wants to leave Atlético after only a single season in Madrid, and Atletico are - according to Fabrizio Romano - to sign Real Madrid's Marcos Llorente as Rodri's replacement.

Spanish publication El País reported on Tuesday morning that Rodri would like to leave Atlético for City due to the attractive playing style of Pep Guardiola's side, while Marca had also reported that Rodri could see himself filling his potential in Manchester.





City are prepared to pay the £62m required to trigger Rodri's release clause (which becomes active from 30 June) and are set to beat Bayern Munich, PSG and Manchester United for his signature.





The Premier League champions have been linked with a move for Rodri for several months and view the Spain international as a long-term replacement for 34-year-old defensive midfielder Fernandinho.

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

The 22-year-old joined the La Liga side as a youngster but was released after six years at the club, before he had the opportunity to make his professional debut.





He started his senior career at Villarreal, where he made 84 appearances before re-joining Atlético for an initial £17m fee in 2016.





Rodri won many admirers during his debut season with Los Rojiblancos, impressing with his excellent passing and ability to break up play.

He was a constant in the Atlético side, appearing in 34 of 38 La Liga fixtures and making 47 appearances in all competitions.





At the beginning of the campaign he was part of the Atlético team which beat city rivals Real 4-2 in the UEFA Super Cup. This is Rodri's sole piece of silverware during his time at the Wanda Metropolitano.