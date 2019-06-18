Napoli Pre-Season 2019: Where to Watch I Partenopei Playing This Summer

After finishing runners-up once again in Serie A, Napoli will be hoping to go one better during the 2019/20 season as one of very few top teams enjoying some managerial continuity going into the new campaign.

Napoli players will have around seven weeks to recover before they are called into action once more when their pre-season campaign starts in July.

With a plethora of their players performing incredibly well on international duty, Gli Azzurri should come into pre-season full of confidence for the upcoming campaign, hoping that they can finally usurp the titanic force of Juventus and claim the Scudetto once more.

Here's a closer look at who, when and where Napoli will be playing this summer.

Benevento

CARLO HERMANN/GettyImages

Napoli will commence their pre-season campaign with a match against Serie B minnows Benevento. These two teams last faced off when Benevento made the big jump into the Italian first division for the 2017/18 campaign.

In their brief stint in the Serie A they faced off twice against Napoli, and lost both games convincingly. Napoli scored eight goals across the two fixtures and conceded zero, showing the massive gulf in footballing talents.

When Is Kick-Off? Saturday 13 July What Time Is Kick-Off? TBD Where Is It Played? Stadio Ciro Vigorito, Benevento, Italy TV Channel/Live Stream TBD

Liverpool

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

After facing the minnows of Benevento, Napoli drastically improve the quality of their opposition as they face Champions League winners Liverpool. They were both placed in the same group in Liverpool's Champions League winning campaign, with each team trading equal blows in the two matches they played; Napoli winning the first game at home 1-0, then Liverpool won the reverse fixture 1-0.

Liverpool knocked them out of the competition on goal difference and as a consequence of this Napoli went on an unsuccessful run in the Europa League, so they may be looking to seek revenge against the team that dashed their Champions League dreams.

When Is Kick-Off? Saturday 28 July What Time Is Kick-Off? 6pm Where Is it Played? Murrayfield, Edinburgh, Scotland TV Channel/Live Stream LFCTV

Barcelona

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Due to the seemingly sparse pre-season calendars for Barcelona and Napoli, a two-legged friendly has been organised between the sides. The two games are set to take place in Miami and Michigan, subject to approval from the boards of both respective clubs and according to Marca, the games should take place in early August.

The last time these two clubs faced off was in a pre-season game in 2014 and it resulted in a narrow 1-0 victory for Napoli at the Stade de Genève in Geneva.

When Is Kick-Off? Wednesday August 7 & Sunday August 11 What Time Is Kick-Off? TBD Where Is it Played? Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, USA &

Michigan Stadium, Michigan, USA TV Channel/Live Stream TBD



