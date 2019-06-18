Newcastle United Pre-Season 2019: Where to Watch the Magpies Playing This Summer

Following another up and down season for Newcastle United in which many believed Rafael Benitez once again over-achieved, all eyes are now set on the big proposed takeover ahead of the upcoming pre-season.

With Bin Zayed Group's wanting to take the reins at St. James' Park before the end of June, the Magpies could be looking at one of their most exciting transfer windows in recent times.

New signings look almost a given in the north east if said takeover gets completed so here's when, where and how you can watch what could be a new-look Newcastle this summer.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

First up for Newcastle United in their pre-season programme is a trip to China to compete in the Premier League Asia Trophy, with first opponents coming in the shape of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolves had an excellent first season back in the Premier League, one that included taking four points off of the Magpies over the course of the year.

Both teams will be looking at laying an early marker down during the summer and this match will prove an excellent first test for both squads off the back of a six week break.

When Is Kick-Off? Saturday 17 July What Time Is Kick-Off? 11:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Nanjing Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Football

West Ham United or Manchester City

The winner of Newcastle United & Wolverhampton Wanderers will then go on to play the winner of Manchester City vs. West Ham United in the final of the Asia Trophy; with the losers competing in a third place play-off.

Although only pre-season, every club will be keen to impress against one another ahead of what is bound to be another extremely competitive Premier League campaign.

Whatever people make of the trophy, silverware it is nonetheless, and players and managers alike will be wanting to get their hands on this one.

When Is it Played? Tuesday 20 July What Time Is Kick-Off? 11:00/13:30 (BST) Where Is it Played? Hongkou Football Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? Sky Sports Football

Hibernian

From central Asia to central Scotland, Newcastle have a 10 day break following the Asian Trophy before they head to Scottish Premier League side, Hibernian.

Managed by former Leeds United manager, Paul Heckingbottom, Hibs finished fifth in the SPFL following a below par year in which they ended the campaign with a five game winless run.

Heckingbottom's side will still prove a respectable opposition for the Magpies and will definitely be wanting to get one over on the English team ahead of the 2019/20 season.

When Is Kick-Off? Tuesday 30 July What Time Is Kick-Off? 19:45 (BST) Where Is it Played? Easter Road TV Channel/Live Stream? N/A

AS Saint-Etienne

Newcastle United finish their pre-season campaign off with a home game versus Ligue 1 side, AS Saint-Etienne.

Despite having an excellent season in France where they finished a very solid fourth, manager Jean-Louis Gasset chose to leave the club at the end of the year.

The Saints will prove a tough test for the Magpies a week before Premier League matchday one, and should give Benitez and the Toon Army faithful a good idea of what to expect from the squad in the season ahead.



